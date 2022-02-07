Newswise — Washington, D.C. (February 7, 2022) – The Autoimmune Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated to autoimmune awareness, advocacy, education, and research, has appointed Quardricos Driskell as Vice President of Public Policy & Government Affairs. Driskell will spearhead the Autoimmune Association’s efforts to champion patient-first policies on Capitol Hill.

Prior to joining Autoimmune Association, Driskell has led an impactful career in legislative and political affairs with organizations such as the National Psoriasis Foundation, ZERO - The End of Prostate Cancer, and most recently, the American Urological Association (AUA). His lobbying efforts have resulted in hundreds of millions raised to fund critical research dollars and he has been instrumental in driving essential legislation on behalf of patients. During his tenure at the AUA, he initiated, drafted, and worked alongside Reps. Neal Dunn, MD (R-FL-02) and Joe Cunningham (D-SC-1) to introduce H.R. 6092, the Veteran’s Prostate Cancer Treatment and Research Act of 2020.

In his new role, Driskell will unite stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem, most notably the 50+ members of the National Coalition of Autoimmune Patient Groups, to protect and improve key policies on behalf of people impacted by autoimmune disease. He will also lead the Autoimmune Association’s flagship advocacy program, Let My Doctor’s Decide, a national partnership of healthcare organizations working in support of a simple goal: treatment decisions should always be made by patients and trusted health care professionals.

“We are honored to have Quardricos at the helm of our advocacy work,” said Autoimmune Association President and CEO Molly Murray. “His impressive track record in championing patient-first policies paired with his mastery of stakeholder relations, expertise, and utmost integrity will be pivotal to our efforts to protect and enable access and affordability for autoimmune patients.”

“I’m excited to return where my work in health policy and government relations started - patient advocacy,” said Quardricos Driskell. “I look forward to working with my colleagues, the boardand all stakeholders to ensure a patient‐centered approach guarantees the patient values both from a policy and legislative perspective and is respectful of the needs and values of the millions of autoimmune disease patients.”

Driskell is a graduate of Morehouse College and Harvard University and serves as an Adjunct Professor in Legislative Affairs at The George Washington University Graduate School of Political Management.

About The Autoimmune Association

The Autoimmune Association leads the fight against autoimmune disease by collaborating to improve healthcare, advance research, and support the community through every step of the journey. Learn more at autoimmune.org.

###