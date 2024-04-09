Newswise — The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing has been ranked the No. 1 Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program and No. 1 master’s (tied) by U.S. News & World Report for 2024.

“Our community of leaders keep us top-ranked in the nation,” says Dean Sarah Szanton, PhD, RN, FAAN. “This recognition brings us ever closer to improving health and eliminating health inequities for individuals, families, and communities.”

U.S. News and World Report’s named Johns Hopkins SON the best DNP program and named nurse practitioners as the “Best Job” for 2024.

In specialty areas, the school ranked:

1 in NP Adult Gerontology Primary Care—DNP

1 in DNP Nurse Practitioner: Psychiatric/ Mental Health, Across the Lifespan Programs

2 in NP Adult Gerontology Acute Care—DNP

3 in Nurse Practitioner (NP) Family—DNP (tied)

4 in Leadership—DNP (tied)

The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing was named the No. 3 nursing school in the world for 2023, according to QS World University. The school also leads in inclusive excellence. In 2023, JHSON earned its sixth consecutive HEED award from INSIGHT into Diversity and fifth consecutive “Best Schools for Men in Nursing” designation from the American Association for Men in Nursing.

With new technology at our fingertips and new, real-world demands emerging, there is a tremendous opportunity to redesign nursing education, and ultimately health care.

The school is preparing its curriculum for the future of health care with Dr. Robert Atkins, JHSON Executive Vice Dean is leading the shift: “We’re working with communities to diversify clinical placements, better leverage simulation and immersive learning, and prioritize core competencies over content.”

In fall 2023, the school also launched the Institute for Policy Solutions, which champions nurse-led solutions that drive American health care policy and practice toward preventive, whole-person care.

Now and in the future, nurses will be a driving force in efforts to create a healthier world.

"It is our mission to improve health and reduce health inequities everywhere," says Dean Sarah Szanton, PhD, RN, FAAN. "We achieve that by preparing future nursing and research leaders."

*Previous U.S. News and World Report rankings were numbered by the year ahead, but the organization now refers to the current year in rankings.

