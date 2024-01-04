Millions of Americans may finally fulfill their 2024 new year’s resolution - to lose weight & keep it off - thanks to the help of a variety of weight loss drug options.

But with every passing day there are more questions than answers when it comes to their safety, availablity, cost, side effects, over use, etc, etc.

For answers to these questions and more, please consider Hans J. Schmidt, M.D., FACS, Director of Hackensack University Medical Center’s Comprehensive Weight Loss and Metabolic Center.

The team at the Center customizes a personalized plan of care for each patient - taking into account their medical needs and personal preferences to support weight loss goals.

Participants have access to all possible weight loss options through one coordinated program because weight management is not one size fits all.