Conference Registration and Information

Abstract Submission Form
Deadline: Dec 5, 2022
Notifications: Dec 15-30, 2022

 

Newswise — The Science of Consciousness (TSC) conferences have been held annually since 1994, alternating yearly between Tucson, Arizona in even-numbered years, and other locations around the world in odd-numbered years. TSC locations have included Italy, Denmark, Japan, Sweden, Czech Republic, Hungary, Hong Kong, India, California, Switzerland, and Finland. 

The 29th annual TSC will return to Italy, to beautiful Taormina, on the island of Sicily, May 22-28, 2023, organized by Italian professors Riccardo Manzotti (IULM U), Antonio Chella (U Palermo) and Pietro Perconti (U Messina). TSC 2023 Taormina will be co-sponsored by the Center for Consciousness Studies, The University of Arizona, Tucson, Stuart Hameroff, Director. The first overseas TSC Conference in 1995 was on the island of Ischia, near Naples, Italy, organized by Cloe Taddei-Ferretti. We are excited to be returning to Italy.

Abstracts may be submitted for oral concurrent talks, or posters.

  

Preliminary Program - TSC 2023  

Program Themes and Speakers will include:

 

Neuroscience and Consciousness

Keynote: Christof Koch 

Plenary: Nicholas Humphrey - Lucia Melloni - Jay Sanguinetti - Orli Dahan

 

AI and Consciousness

Keynote: David Chalmers 

Plenary: Manuel & Lenore Blum - Michael Graziano - Owen Holland - Susan Schneider

 

Consciousness and Hallucinations

Alex Byrne - Riccardo Manzotti - Fiona Macpherson - Heather Logue 

 

E-M and Resonance Theories

Johnjoe McFadden - Tam Hunt - Michael Levin - Anirban Bandyopadhyay

 

Quantum Brain Biology

Stuart Hameroff - Jim Al Khalili - Aristide Dogariu - Travis Craddock

 

Intentionality

Tim Crane - Alberto Voltolini - Uriah Kriegel - Pietro Perconti

 

Free Will

Sir Roger Penrose - Keith Frankish - Mario de Caro  

 

Non-Human Consciousness

Frans de Waal - Giorgio Vallortigara - Dante Lauretta

 

Committee:

Riccardo Manzotti, Philosopher, Psychologist, and AI expert, Researcher and Author, Ph.D. in Robotics, Chair of Theoretical Philosophy, IULM University, Milan.

Antonio Chella, Professor of Robotics, University of Palermo, Italy

Pietro Perconti, Professor of Philosophy, University of Messina, Italy

Stuart R Hameroff, MD, Anesthesiology, UArizona Banner Medical, Director, Center for Consciousness Studies, Anesthesiologist, Quantum Consciousness Theorist & Researcher

Harald Atmanspacher, The Collegium Helveticum, ETH, Zurich - Society | Mind-Matter Research

 

 

Links:

TSC 2023 - Taormina ABSTRACT SUBMISSIONS

TSC 2023 - Taormina  REGISTRATION/CONFERENCE SITE

###

 

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

TSC 2023 Taormina

Download PDF
166595255723034_2023 Taormina EXE_locandina_Italia copy.jpg.pdf
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Announcement
SECTION
CHANNELS
Artificial Intelligence Neuro Technology Scientific Meetings
KEYWORDS
Consciousness Neuroscience artificial intelligence (AI) technology quantum brain biology Free Will E-M Resonance Theories Intentionality Non-human consciousness Consciousness and Hallucinations
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You