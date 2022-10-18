Conference Registration and Information

Deadline: Dec 5, 2022

Notifications: Dec 15-30, 2022

Newswise — The Science of Consciousness (TSC) conferences have been held annually since 1994, alternating yearly between Tucson, Arizona in even-numbered years, and other locations around the world in odd-numbered years. TSC locations have included Italy, Denmark, Japan, Sweden, Czech Republic, Hungary, Hong Kong, India, California, Switzerland, and Finland.

The 29th annual TSC will return to Italy, to beautiful Taormina, on the island of Sicily, May 22-28, 2023, organized by Italian professors Riccardo Manzotti (IULM U), Antonio Chella (U Palermo) and Pietro Perconti (U Messina). TSC 2023 Taormina will be co-sponsored by the Center for Consciousness Studies, The University of Arizona, Tucson, Stuart Hameroff, Director. The first overseas TSC Conference in 1995 was on the island of Ischia, near Naples, Italy, organized by Cloe Taddei-Ferretti. We are excited to be returning to Italy.

Abstracts may be submitted for oral concurrent talks, or posters.

Preliminary Program - TSC 2023

Program Themes and Speakers will include:

Neuroscience and Consciousness

Keynote: Christof Koch

Plenary: Nicholas Humphrey - Lucia Melloni - Jay Sanguinetti - Orli Dahan

AI and Consciousness

Keynote: David Chalmers

Plenary: Manuel & Lenore Blum - Michael Graziano - Owen Holland - Susan Schneider

Consciousness and Hallucinations

Alex Byrne - Riccardo Manzotti - Fiona Macpherson - Heather Logue

E-M and Resonance Theories

Johnjoe McFadden - Tam Hunt - Michael Levin - Anirban Bandyopadhyay

Quantum Brain Biology

Stuart Hameroff - Jim Al Khalili - Aristide Dogariu - Travis Craddock

Intentionality

Tim Crane - Alberto Voltolini - Uriah Kriegel - Pietro Perconti

Free Will

Sir Roger Penrose - Keith Frankish - Mario de Caro

Non-Human Consciousness

Frans de Waal - Giorgio Vallortigara - Dante Lauretta

Committee:

Riccardo Manzotti, Philosopher, Psychologist, and AI expert, Researcher and Author, Ph.D. in Robotics, Chair of Theoretical Philosophy, IULM University, Milan.

Antonio Chella, Professor of Robotics, University of Palermo, Italy

Pietro Perconti, Professor of Philosophy, University of Messina, Italy

Stuart R Hameroff, MD, Anesthesiology, UArizona Banner Medical, Director, Center for Consciousness Studies, Anesthesiologist, Quantum Consciousness Theorist & Researcher

Harald Atmanspacher, The Collegium Helveticum, ETH, Zurich - Society | Mind-Matter Research

TSC 2023 - Taormina ABSTRACT SUBMISSIONS

TSC 2023 - Taormina REGISTRATION/CONFERENCE SITE

