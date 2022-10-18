Conference Registration and Information
Abstract Submission Form
Deadline: Dec 5, 2022
Notifications: Dec 15-30, 2022
Newswise — The Science of Consciousness (TSC) conferences have been held annually since 1994, alternating yearly between Tucson, Arizona in even-numbered years, and other locations around the world in odd-numbered years. TSC locations have included Italy, Denmark, Japan, Sweden, Czech Republic, Hungary, Hong Kong, India, California, Switzerland, and Finland.
The 29th annual TSC will return to Italy, to beautiful Taormina, on the island of Sicily, May 22-28, 2023, organized by Italian professors Riccardo Manzotti (IULM U), Antonio Chella (U Palermo) and Pietro Perconti (U Messina). TSC 2023 Taormina will be co-sponsored by the Center for Consciousness Studies, The University of Arizona, Tucson, Stuart Hameroff, Director. The first overseas TSC Conference in 1995 was on the island of Ischia, near Naples, Italy, organized by Cloe Taddei-Ferretti. We are excited to be returning to Italy.
Abstracts may be submitted for oral concurrent talks, or posters.
Preliminary Program - TSC 2023
Program Themes and Speakers will include:
Neuroscience and Consciousness
Keynote: Christof Koch
Plenary: Nicholas Humphrey - Lucia Melloni - Jay Sanguinetti - Orli Dahan
AI and Consciousness
Keynote: David Chalmers
Plenary: Manuel & Lenore Blum - Michael Graziano - Owen Holland - Susan Schneider
Consciousness and Hallucinations
Alex Byrne - Riccardo Manzotti - Fiona Macpherson - Heather Logue
E-M and Resonance Theories
Johnjoe McFadden - Tam Hunt - Michael Levin - Anirban Bandyopadhyay
Quantum Brain Biology
Stuart Hameroff - Jim Al Khalili - Aristide Dogariu - Travis Craddock
Intentionality
Tim Crane - Alberto Voltolini - Uriah Kriegel - Pietro Perconti
Free Will
Sir Roger Penrose - Keith Frankish - Mario de Caro
Non-Human Consciousness
Frans de Waal - Giorgio Vallortigara - Dante Lauretta
Committee:
Riccardo Manzotti, Philosopher, Psychologist, and AI expert, Researcher and Author, Ph.D. in Robotics, Chair of Theoretical Philosophy, IULM University, Milan.
Antonio Chella, Professor of Robotics, University of Palermo, Italy
Pietro Perconti, Professor of Philosophy, University of Messina, Italy
Stuart R Hameroff, MD, Anesthesiology, UArizona Banner Medical, Director, Center for Consciousness Studies, Anesthesiologist, Quantum Consciousness Theorist & Researcher
Harald Atmanspacher, The Collegium Helveticum, ETH, Zurich - Society | Mind-Matter Research
Links:
TSC 2023 - Taormina ABSTRACT SUBMISSIONS
TSC 2023 - Taormina REGISTRATION/CONFERENCE SITE
###