Newswise — Three Mount Sinai nurse leaders, including Chief Nurse Executive Beth Oliver, DNP, RN, have been selected to be Fellows of the American Academy of Nursing (AAN) in the 2022 Class of Fellows, a significant milestone for the most accomplished nurse leaders in education, management, practice, and research.

Dr. Oliver; Jared M. Kutzin, DNP, MS, MPH, RN, FSSH, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, and Medical Education, at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Senior Director of the Simulation, Teaching, and Research (STAR) Center at The Mount Sinai Hospital; and Joan Miravite, DNP, RN, FNP-BC, Assistant Professor of Neurology at Icahn Mount Sinai and an expert in movement disorders, were among 250 nurses chosen by the Academy’s Fellow Selection Committee through a competitive and thorough application process. Fellows come from nearly 40 countries and hold a variety of roles within the nursing profession. Following their induction, fellows contribute their expertise by engaging with health leaders to improve the delivery of care, achieve health equity, and discover new innovations.

“To be inducted into the American Academy of Nursing is a great privilege and I’m very proud to be included with the fellow inductees of this class, especially my colleagues Drs. Kutzin and Miravite,” Dr. Oliver said. “This honor would not have happened without the collaborative efforts of our entire nursing and education leadership at Mount Sinai. I hope to see more nurse leaders from Mount Sinai inducted in the future.”

In her role as Chief Nurse Executive, Dr. Oliver is responsible for overseeing the practice of nursing and collaborating with the Health System’s senior executive team and the Chief Nursing Officers of Mount Sinai’s eight hospitals. Her top priorities include ensuring the safety and quality of care for patients, supporting and advancing the professional development of nurses, and transforming the care Mount Sinai provides around the needs of patients and communities.

Additionally, for more than 28 years, Dr. Oliver has been a transformational cardiac nurse leader at Mount Sinai. As Senior Vice President of Cardiac Services for the Health System, she leads cardiovascular service line strategy and operations while also being responsible for ensuring the delivery of quality care to Mount Sinai Heart patients. As a clinician, executive, and nurse, Dr. Oliver is committed to advancing population health to efficiently and comprehensively meet the needs of all patients and the current and future role of nurses in achieving this goal.

In addition to her Mount Sinai leadership roles, Dr. Oliver has led numerous cardiovascular health-related community outreach programs in partnership with the American Heart Association. In July 2018, Dr. Oliver was appointed President of the American Heart Association’s Board of Directors in New York City, the first nurse to hold the position.

Dr. Kutzin is an experienced educator, innovator, and simulationist. He is a Fellow in the Institute for Medical Education at Mount Sinai, a Fellow of the New York Academy of Medicine, and a Fellow of the Society for Simulation in Healthcare Academy. Dr. Kutzin serves on the Board of Directors for the Society for Simulation in Healthcare, on the New York State Emergency Medical Services Council, and on multiple curriculum revision committees for the Icahn School of Medicine. He has developed innovative curricula, including the use of virtual reality, for Emergency Medicine, Nursing, Critical Care, Family Medicine, Pediatrics, and departments across the Health System.

“I am honored to be chosen to join this distinguished academy of nurse leaders,” said Dr. Kutzin. “This is one of the greatest recognitions a nursing scholar can receive, and I’m thrilled to be sharing this with other Mount Sinai nurses. I look forward to joining this esteemed group of nurse leaders working to transform health care and health outcomes around the world.”

Dr. Miravite has more than 21 years of experience in the evaluation, programming, and management of deep brain stimulation (DBS) for Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor, and dystonia. She has helped to build a strong DBS program at Mount Sinai by educating physicians, nurse practitioners, students, and patients about DBS. Additionally, she is on the faculty at three academic institutions in New York City, including Icahn Mount Sinai. Dr. Miravite is the Chair-Elect of the American Academy of Neurology Consortium of Neurology Advanced Practice Providers. She also serves as core faculty for the Parkinson’s Foundation Team Training program, an international multidisciplinary training program for clinicians with the goal of improving treatment and outcomes for underserved patients with chronic neurologic conditions.

“This is an incredible recognition and I’m very proud to be included in this year’s class. I’d like to congratulate my fellow Mount Sinai inductees and thank you to the Academy, my mentors, and all of the individuals I’ve had the honor to work within the Department of Neurology who have led to me to this honor,” says Dr. Miravite.

Drs. Oliver, Kutzin, and Miravite join three other current Mount Sinai nurse leaders as fellows of the Academy: Fran Cartwright, PhD, RN-BC, AOCN, FAAN, Chief Nursing Officer and Senior Vice President at The Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens; Maria Vezina, EdD, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN, Vice President and Chief of Nursing Practice, Education, and Advanced Practice Nursing Credentialing; and Toby Bressler, PhD, RN, OCN, FAAN, Senior Director of Nursing for Oncology and Clinical Quality and Assistant Professor Medical Oncology at Icahn Mount Sinai.

The 2022 Academy Fellows will be recognized for their contributions in health care at the Academy’s annual Health Policy Conference, taking place on Thursday, October 27, through Saturday, October 29. The induction ceremony will be held on October 29 at 5:30 pm at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C.

