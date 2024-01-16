ALBANY, N.Y. (Jan. 16, 2024) — January is national Thyroid Awareness Month, which raises awareness of thyroid-related diseases and thyroid cancer.

University at Albany’s Thomas O’Grady, a research assistant professor in the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the School of Public Health, recently led a new study on thyroid cancer risk, published in the International Journal of Epidemiology. O’Grady is available to discuss this new work, as well as thyroid health, cancer risk factors and the importance of screening.

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland located at the base of the neck, which is responsible for controlling critical metabolic activities that affect heart, muscle, digestive and cognitive functioning as well as bone health. Thyroid cancer is the fifth most-commonly diagnosed cancer among women worldwide and is the third most-commonly diagnosed cancer among women of reproductive age. Higher rates are most pronounced during women’s reproductive years.

O’Grady’s latest study is one of the largest to date investigating differentiated thyroid cancer risk in relation to hormonal and reproductive factors. Findings indicated that risk is associated with several reproductive and hormonal factors, which are thought to be reflective of exposure to estrogens and progestogens over the life course.

