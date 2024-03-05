Newswise — SEATTLE — March 5, 2024 — Below are summaries of recent Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center research findings and other news.

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. If you’re looking for resources, see our list of experts and contact [email protected] to set up interviews.

Cancer prevention and patient care

Fred Hutch to lead new federal Cancer Screening Research Network

Fred Hutch is leading a new Cancer Screening Research Network (CSRN), which will examine the effectiveness of new tests that aim to detect early-stage cancer. Initial studies will examine Multi-Cancer Detection assays (MCDs), which identify cells in blood or other bodily fluids that could indicate early-stage cancer. If proven successful, these tests could reshape cancer research and treatment. These efforts will be led in part by Garnet Anderson, Ph.D., senior vice president and director of Fred Hutch’s Public Health Sciences Division.

Diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer at age 38, Fred Hutch patient is committed to advocacy

Months after giving birth to her second child, Natalie Phelps was diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer at 38. Phelps, now a vocal patient advocate, has been treated at Fred Hutch’s Colorectal Cancer Specialty Clinic. Though colorectal cancer mostly affects people over 50, it is now predicted to become the leading cause of cancer deaths in people ages 20 to 49. Following these findings, the recommended age for a person’s first colonoscopy was lowered from age 50 to 45 in 2021.

Cancer research

Fred Hutch launches rare cancer research effort

Taran Gujral, Ph.D., and his lab have created a drug-matching platform that uses AI to find additional uses for drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Dr. Gujral believes this platform will be beneficial for rare cancers that often receive less research efforts. As part of this effort, Gujral also launched TRACER, the Transformative Rare Cancer Initiative, which will develop resources to fast-forward rare cancer research using a $2.5 million grant from the FDA.

New biomarker could one day help tailor immunotherapy for Merkel cell carcinoma

A new study published in Cell Reports Medicine shows that higher levels of T cells, which are cancer-fighting immune cells, are more likely to improve treatment outcomes for Merkel cell carcinoma. Higher levels of T cells are critical to the success of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) which help immune systems fight off tumors. Potential treatments to bolster patients’ responsiveness to ICIs such as adoptive cell therapies, where patients receive T cells genetically engineered to help attack tumors, are currently undergoing clinical trials.

Boosting the effectiveness of CAR T-cell therapies against AML

Erik Kimble, MD, received a $100,000 award from the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy, which will allow him to research improvements to therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Dr. Kimble’s work develops strategies for CAR T cells, which are protein-recognizing T cells, to better identify and destroy tumor cells while minimizing injuries to patients’ healthy tissue.

Research in basic sciences

Glial cells are more than our brain’s ‘glue’

Research on nematodes from Aakanksha Singhvi, Ph.D., and her team, led by graduate student Sneha Ray, will help scientists build a more holistic picture of brain function. These findings propose that glial cells influence how information is processed across sensory circuits and may play a central role in animals’ sensory responses. Ray’s insights will be honored at The Allied Genetics Conference 2024 in Washington, DC.

Awards and recognition

Fred Hutch announces 2024 Harold M. Weintraub Graduate Student Award recipients

Marking the 25th anniversary of the prestigious Harold M. Weintraub Graduate Student Award, Fred Hutch announced 12 recipients for exceptional achievement in graduate studies in the biological sciences. This year’s recipients come from U.S. and international research institutions with thesis topics including brain signals related to learning and emotion, bacterial pathogens and health, AI algorithms in rare disease diagnosis and treatment, and immune cells involved in brain tumors.

Dr. Toshio Tsukiyama elected to American Academy of Microbiology

Toshio Tsukiyama, Ph.D., DVM, was elected to the American Academy of Microbiology class of 2024, which honors scientific achievements that advance the study of microbiology. Dr. Tsukiyama’s election recognizes his groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of chromatin, the complex of DNA and proteins in our cells, and its role in gene expression and human disease.

Science spotlight

