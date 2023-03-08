Newswise — March 8, 2023, CLEVELAND: Cleveland Clinic has received a transformational philanthropic gift from the United Arab Emirates, in the name of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, that will support global pathogen and cancer research.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak is the mother of H.H. The President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and regarded as “the mother of the nation” by people across the UAE. The significant contribution is made in appreciation of the vital collaboration and shared commitment to shape the future of healthcare worldwide between Cleveland Clinic and the UAE.

“It is with tremendous gratitude that Cleveland Clinic acknowledges the monumental impact this gift will have on Cleveland Clinic’s global efforts to further pathogen and cancer research, and serve patients now and in the future,” said Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., CEO and President and Morton L. Mandel CEO Chair of Cleveland Clinic. “Cleveland Clinic looks forward to growing this partnership and continuing its commitment to the innovative advancement of translational research and patient care globally.”

The gift recognizes the dedication to advancing innovation, research, education and training within the Global Center for Pathogen & Human Health Research and the Center for Immunotherapy & Precision Immuno-oncology at Cleveland Clinic. The gift will see worldwide Cleveland Clinic building sites branded and an academic chair endowed in the name of Her Highness.

In addition, the gift will provide funding for Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s patients and physicians to participate in worldwide clinical trial programs, furthering collaboration and expert knowledge sharing across Cleveland Clinic’s global health system.

Cleveland Clinic has been privileged to have a relationship with the UAE and its leadership for nearly 50 years. The amount of the gift has not been disclosed at the request of the donor.

About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs , including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation’s best hospitals in its annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Among Cleveland Clinic’s 72,500 employees worldwide are more than 5,050 salaried physicians and researchers, and 17,800 registered nurses and advanced practice providers, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic is a 6,500-bed health system that includes a 173-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 22 hospitals, more than 220 outpatient facilities, including locations in northeast Ohio; southeast Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2021, there were 10.2 million total outpatient visits, 304,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 259,000 surgical cases throughout Cleveland Clinic’s health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 185 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org . Follow us at twitter.com/ClevelandClinic . News and resources available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org.

