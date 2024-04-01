Eric Martinez, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, discusses how living kidney donors can help those in need of a transplant.

What You Need to Know:

Risk factors that could lead to kidney transplant include high blood pressure and diabetes.

In Texas, minorities have the greatest need of kidney transplants.

Those with end-stage kidney failure will need dialysis until they receive a kidney transplant.

Living kidney donation is the optimal transplant and can be done prior to dialysis.

Anyone who is healthy can donate.

There are emotional benefits to donating a kidney.

