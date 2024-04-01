BYLINE: It's Donate Life Month - Living Kidney Donors Can Save Lives
Eric Martinez, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, discusses how living kidney donors can help those in need of a transplant.
What You Need to Know:
- Risk factors that could lead to kidney transplant include high blood pressure and diabetes.
- In Texas, minorities have the greatest need of kidney transplants.
- Those with end-stage kidney failure will need dialysis until they receive a kidney transplant.
- Living kidney donation is the optimal transplant and can be done prior to dialysis.
- Anyone who is healthy can donate.
- There are emotional benefits to donating a kidney.
For interviews or health story ideas, visit Baylor Scott & White’s Health News For Journalists page.
Media outlets can use this content for editorial purposes. Contact Deke Jones, director of media relations, at [email protected] or 214-820-6722 for queries.