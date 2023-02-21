Newswise — EL PASO, Texas — For Charmaine Martin, M.D., associate professor of family medicine and interim dean of student affairs with the Foster School of Medicine, family is an important part of providing health care. It transcends languages.



Once, while working through an interpreter, she found herself having difficulty communicating with a patient who was in obvious discomfort following an earlier procedure. At the end of a particularly long visit with the patient, Dr. Martin remembered hearing that the patient once brought a granddaughter with her to a previous appointment. Dr. Martin inquired if this family member could assist with aftercare. The patient then produced a portrait of her “grandchild” — an adorable, well-groomed white Maltese. This one moment allowed them to enjoy a good laugh, while Dr. Martin shared photos of her Yorkie, Henri.



“Patience and finding common ground win the day,” observed Dr. Martin. She’s grateful when patients allow her to be a part of their lives. Laughter and family — including dogs — make for powerful medicine. This one moment fostered an all-important connection between physician and patient, who agreed to get the tests ordered and return for a follow up appointment



It’s this desire to connect with all her patients that motivates Dr. Martin. Her dedication to preventive care, especially within underserved communities, and advancing diversity and inclusion earned her the prestigious Profiles in Diversity Journal™ 2022 Black Leadership Award. This honor recognizes her as a health care change agent through her exceptional contributions to diversity, equity and inclusion in the health care field.



"Receiving this award is truly an honor and humbling experience,” said Dr. Martin. “Advancing diversity and inclusion in health care requires patience, understanding and a willingness to learn. I’m grateful for the recognition, but even more so, I’m grateful for the opportunity to make even a small difference in the lives of those in my hometown of El Paso and to help shape a more inclusive and equitable health care system.”



A board-certified family physician, Dr. Martin joined Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso in 2006 and the Foster School of Medicine in 2018. She also sees patients as part of Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso, the medical practice of the Foster School of Medicine.



“TTUHSC El Paso is grateful for Dr. Martin's leadership and commitment to promoting a more diverse and inclusive health care community,” said Richard Lange, M.D., M.B.A., president of TTUHSC El Paso. “This award is a testament to her dedication and achievements and serves as an inspiration to others in the field. Her contributions to the advancement of diversity and inclusion at TTUHSC El Paso and in the health care community are truly invaluable, and we are honored to have her as a member of our faculty. We’re thrilled that Dr. Martin has received this well-deserved recognition.”



Throughout her career, Dr. Martin has achieved numerous milestones, including serving as a mentor and role model to countless students and residents, conducting research to improve medical education, and being a leader in the development and implementation of culturally competent community care. She’s an active participant in the Diversity Mentorship Program at TTUHSC El Paso.



Dr. Martin has been a health care change agent within TTUHSC El Paso. She was part of the establishment of the university’s Office of Diversity, Inclusion, and Global Health. As chair of the University’s Council on Diversity and Inclusion, she provided crucial support to the development of programs aimed at increasing the diversity of our health care workforce.



Profiles in Diversity Journal™ presents the Black Leadership Award annually to individuals who have made significant contributions to the promotion of diversity and inclusion in their respective fields. The award recognizes trailblazers, leaders, mentors and others who not only champion diversity in the workplace but also excel in their professions. For over 20 years, the Black Leadership Award has honored those who lend their voices and talents toward creating a diverse workplace for all.



Dr. Martin graduated from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston in 1996 and served her residency at St. Claire’s Hospital Family Medicine Program in Schenectady, New York. She held a Teaching and Learning Fellowship with the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine and the Society of Teachers of Family Medicine Pre-Doctoral Fellowship.



TTUHSC El Paso congratulates Dr. Martin on this outstanding achievement and looks forward to her continued contributions to the advancement of diversity and inclusion in the health care community.



About Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso



TTUHSC El Paso is the only health sciences center on the U.S.-Mexico border and serves 108 counties in West Texas that have been historically underserved. It’s a designated Title V Hispanic-Serving Institution, preparing the next generation of health care heroes, 48% of whom identify as Hispanic and are often first-generation students.



TTUHSC El Paso was established to focus on the unique health care and educational needs of our Borderplex community. In 2023, TTUHSC El Paso celebrates its 10th anniversary as an independent university within the Texas Tech University System. In a decade, the university has graduated over 2,000 doctors, nurses and researchers, and will soon add dentists to its alumni.