Newswise — Tufts University was recognized for being one of the colleges and universities with the highest number of students selected for the Fulbright U.S. Student Program. During the 2023-2024 academic year, 14 students from Tufts were selected for Fulbright awards and are currently studying and researching across the globe. Tufts previously received the honor of being a top-producing institution in 2021-2022.

The Fulbright U.S. Student program, which was established in 1946 and is administered by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, offers a year-long grant for recently graduated undergraduates and current graduate students to spend a year abroad conducting research, attending a graduate program, or teaching English.

“We applaud these outstanding young alumni who are acting as ambassadors of Tufts as they gain invaluable international experience and insights into other cultures,” said Cigdem Talgar, vice provost for education. “That Tufts has once again been named a top producer of Fulbright scholars demonstrates the university’s commitment to global citizenship and to addressing global challenges.”

The 14 Fulbright scholars from Tufts for 2023-2024 include:

Noah Caesar-Kim, A23, in Colombia

Emma Christman, A23, in Croatia

Raga Chilakamarri, A23, in Spain

Katherine Furey, A23, in Spain

Sophia Hill, A23, in Spain

Patrick Gavazzi, A23, in Italy

Jeevan Palaniyandy, A23, in Taiwan

Mandy Wang, E22, in Taiwan

Temple Miller-Hodgkin, A22, in Germany

Emily Lazorchak, A21, in Germany

Meredith Sherman, A21, in Malawi

Lucy Fell, A17, in Chile

Christina DeJoseph, V22, in Zimbabwe

Gabrielle Rivera, N21, in Spain

Tufts Now spoke with five of those awardees as they were about to embark on their year abroad last year, as well as with five Tufts Fulbright scholars from the 2022 class. The Fulbright competition at Tufts is administered by the Tufts University Office of Scholar Development.

“This distinction from Fulbright is a testament to the strength of the programs at Tufts across our schools and campuses,” said Anne Moore, program specialist in the Office of Scholar Development. “From arts and sciences to engineering, nutrition, and veterinary medicine, these students embody Tufts’ commitment to a just and globally connected future.”

The Fulbright Program has provided over 400,000 students, scholars, teachers, artists, and professionals of all backgrounds and fields with the opportunity to study, teach, and conduct research abroad.

Fulbright alumni have included 41 heads of state or government, 62 Nobel Laureates, 89 Pulitzer Prize winners, 80 MacArthur Fellows, and countless leaders and changemakers who build mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries.

https://now.tufts.edu/2024/02/13/tufts-named-top-producer-us-fulbright-students