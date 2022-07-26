Newswise — CLEVELAND – University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center has been recognized as a Best Hospital for 2022-2023 by U.S. News & World Report. UH Cleveland Medical Center ranked in four of 15 adult specialties. It is ranked third among all hospitals in Ohio.

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 33rd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.

UH Cleveland Medical Center ranked in the Top-50 nationally in Cardiology & Heart Surgery (38); Ear, Nose & Throat (17); Geriatrics (46); and Neurology & Neurosurgery (39). Its Cancer; Gastroenterology and GI Surgery; and Urology specialties were designated as high performing. U.S. News also named UH Cleveland Medical Center as high-performing for 16 common adult procedures and conditions.

“We appreciate the efforts by all our caregivers for the work they do each and every day for our patients and the communities we serve,” said Cliff Megerian, MD, FACS, Chief Executive Officer, Jane and Henry Meyer Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair,University Hospitals. Importantly, this US News achievement complements our recent attainment of the 2022 American Hospital Association Quest for Quality Prize that recognizes our systemwide commitment to quality and safety, care innovations, efforts to address health care disparities and community collaboration to improve health outcomes.”

Fewer than four percent (164 of 4,515 hospitals evaluated) for 2022-2023 were ranked in one or more areas. UH Cleveland Medical Center’s multiple rankings place it amongst the nations top hospitals.

“Consistent with our reputation as one of the nation’s top academic medical centers, UH Cleveland Medical Center is once again recognized for clinical excellence,” said Stathis Antoniades, President of UH Cleveland Medical Center. “These specialty rankings reflect the tireless efforts of the entire UH caregiving team whose dedication to our mission, vision and values has made this achievement possible.”

U.S. News evaluated each hospital’s performance using a variety of measures such as survival rates, complication rates, patient experience and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitals methodology factors in data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, American Hospital Association, professional organizations and medical specialists.

In a separate ranking for Ohio hospitals, UH Ahuja Medical Center was in a tie for 12th place and UH Parma Medical Center in a tie for 16th.

“The hospitals named among the best have extensive medical expertise and a history of delivering good outcomes,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “When patients and their medical professionals are considering their options for care, the rankings are designed to help them identify hospitals that are superior in the kind of care they may need.”

Last month, U.S. News & World Report ranked UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital among America’s Best Children’s Hospitals in nine specialties, five of which rank in the nation’s top 25. UH Rainbow’s ranked medical and surgical specialties include neonatology (10), diabetes & endocrinology (15), orthopedics (17), pulmonology (17), cancer (25), nephrology (36), gastroenterology & GI surgery (37), urology (39), and cardiology & heart surgery (45).

