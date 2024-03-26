Newswise — A University of Arkansas at Little Rock archivist will delve into the captivating realm of Native American mythology and celestial phenomena in two upcoming presentations.

Drawing on her extensive expertise in Native American history, Erin Fehr, assistant director and archivist at UA Little Rock’s Sequoyah National Research Center, will shed light on the significance of solar eclipses within Native American mythology, offering unique insights into the intersection of myth and science.

“There are 574 federally recognized American Indian and Alaska Native tribes in the United States, and each of them has their own beliefs regarding solar eclipses,” Fehr said. “They did use stories to explain this phenomenon to show that it wasn’t something to be scared of.”

In her first talk, Fehr will give a presentation during a free family solar eclipse event at 3:30 p.m. April 3 at Argenta Public Library in North Little Rock. She will discuss how Native Americans view the eclipse and traditional stories surrounding the eclipse.

On April 5, Fehr will give a presentation, “Storytelling: Native Americans and the Eclipse,” at 6 p.m. at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. In honor of the exhibition “Action/Abstraction Redefined: Modern Native Art, 1940s to 1970s,” AMFA takes this extraordinary opportunity to explore the 2024 total solar eclipse through indigenous knowledge and storytelling. The talk is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Those interested can sign up for tickets via this link.

According to Fehr, cultural narratives regarding the solar eclipse vary widely.

“The Navajos view the solar eclipse as a sacred time; it’s a time of quiet and meditation,” Fehr said. “They stay inside, and they don’t eat, drink, or sleep. They reflect on their lives. When the eclipse is over, it’s seen as a time of rebirth and renewal. Some treat the solar eclipse like a new year and will make resolutions. Even though it’s a sacred time and they aren’t supposed to look at the sun, some will do so. It’s up to the individual families to determine.”

The Cherokees, meanwhile, have a story that tells of a giant frog who swallows the sun.

“When the frog swallows the sun, it goes dark,” Fehr said. “The Cherokee people have to figure out how to get the frog to spit out the sun. The men will take rifles and guns and shoot in the air and beat on drums. The women will take shell shakers and bang on pots and pans. They make lots of noise to scare the frog so the frog will spit out the sun. That is the end of the eclipse, and it ends with a celebration of the return of the sun.”

Fehr said that solar eclipses have also been useful in dating significant events in Native American history.

“When the Iroquois Confederacy was created, according to documentation of that time, there was a solar eclipse,” Fehr said. “They know where the documents were signed, and they were able to trace the exact date to 1142. It’s because of the eclipse that they were able to date the birth of the Iroquois Confederacy.”

Similarly, a cave drawing depicting a solar eclipse from the Pueblo people that lived in the Southwestern U.S. also has historic significance.

“There is evidence of an eclipse that happened in 1097 that is depicted in a petroglyph in Chaco Canyon,” Fehr said. “This may be the earliest historic documentation where Native people in what is now the United States witnessed a solar eclipse.”

The total solar eclipse provides a unique opportunity to illuminate the rich tapestry of indigenous beliefs and their enduring relevance in understanding celestial events.

“I think it’s interesting to learn how different cultures view a certain event,” Fehr said. “A total solar eclipse is a phenomenon that might be a once-in-a-lifetime viewing experience. This marks a great opportunity to learn more about these stories, traditions, and perspectives that we might not otherwise know about.”