Newswise — The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), a part of the University of Alabama System, will highlight its extensive capabilities in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, directed energy, information systems, rotorcraft systems, supply chain management and hypersonics during the Space & Missile Defense (SMD) Symposium at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Ala., Aug. 8-10.

The symposium brings together the top government and industry leaders in Space and Missile Defense, and is the leading educational, professional development and networking event in the space and missile defense community, widely attended by leaders and professionals from the United States and allies around the world.

"UAH faculty, researchers and students embrace the challenges on display at the Space and Missile Defense (SMD) Symposium,” says Dr. Robert Lindquist, UAH vice president for research and economic development. “The partnerships created between UAH and the SMD community provide local opportunities that have global impact and help develop a high-quality technical workforce that drives a growing economy."

Experts will be on hand to discuss three major units located at the university.

UAH research regularly ranks among the Top 20 Universities in research funded by NASA and by the Department of Defense. UAH also performs cutting-edge research for the National Science Foundation, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Department of Energy and the National Institutes of Health.

The UAH Graduate School has over 70 degree, certificate and interdisciplinary programs.

The UAH Office of Professional and Continuing Education (OPEC) offers mission-ready and responsive professional development in a variety of flexible formats, including online, in-person and hybrid programs to make professional learning convenient. UAH’s professional network consists of subject-matter experts, researchers and leaders at the forefront of technological advances. The OPEC serves federal government, business enterprise, individual learners and UAH affiliates with Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) programs, customized training, symposium logistics and independent courses.