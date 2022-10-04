EVENT: UCI’s Paul Merage School of Business annual Latinx Initiative (LXi) conference will provide an in-person learning and networking opportunity for 2022. This year’s theme is “Excelencia: Leadership that Thrives.” Speakers and panelists who are Latino leaders throughout the region across business sectors will explore and define leadership excellence for the Latino community. Attendees can also connect with industry representatives seeking Latino talent and network with potential mentors, allies, professionals and peers.

Hear from several expert voices, including keynote speaker Dr. Diana Ramos, California Surgeon General. Ramos is a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist and adjunct assistant clinical professor at the USC Keck School of Medicine. She is a 2020 graduate from UCI’s Executive MBA program and formerly served as president of the Orange County Medical Association, making her the first Latino person and first woman to hold that position. She is particularly interested in health equity, life-long wellness, and health and quality improvement.

Registration is free and open to the public.

WHEN/WHERE: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15

Register for the LXi Excelencia conference here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/excelencia-leadership-that-thrives-tickets-403582765917

Schedule found here: https://sites.uci.edu/lxi2022/schedule/

Featured speakers include:

• Ian Williamson, dean of the Paul Merage School of Business

• Gerardo Okhuysen, senior associate dean and professor in the Paul Merage School of Business

• Dr. Diana Ramos, California Surgeon General

• Gary Acosta, co-founder and CEO of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals

Full list of speakers found here: https://sites.uci.edu/lxi2022/speakers/

Media planning to attend should contact Cara Capuano at 949-501-9192 or [email protected] by Thursday, Oct. 13 for both parking and event credentials. Face coverings are recommended indoors, but not required, regardless of vaccination status, per state guidance.

BACKGROUND: The Latinx Initiative at the UCI Paul Merage School of Business was formed in response to the rapidly growing community of Latino professionals in the business community in both the surrounding Orange County and Southern California area. LXi’s ultimate goals are to build community, create awareness of the growing and talented Latino business and student community, and provide programing to support UCI’s and its community’s career and leadership development as 87% of public companies headquartered in California have no Latinos on their boards.

The annual LXi conference is a forum dedicated to the Latino students, faculty, staff, alums and allies who are interested in professional impact and advancement in numerous fields including finance, health, human resource management, audit, accounting, marketing, sales, operations, data analytics, public relations and administration.

