Newswise — UCSF Health has named Cynthia Barginere, DNP, RN, FACHE as senior vice president and president of adult services for UCSF Health, and Timothy Y. Kan, MBA as senior vice president and chief strategy officer. Barginere and Kan will fulfill key roles in expanding patient access to UCSF Health’s world class care.

“Cynthia and Tim bring expertise and fresh perspectives that will help lead us into the future,” said Suresh Gunasekaran, President and CEO of UCSF Health. “They will create a path forward to enable more patients access to the care we uniquely provide.”

Barginere will be responsible for overseeing all adult inpatient programs and adult service lines. She will oversee the strategy, finances, quality, safety, work culture, and operations and management of clinical services for adult services for the Parnassus, Mission Bay, and Mount Zion campuses.

Barginere has more than 20 years of experience in leadership positions in academic and complex teaching facilities, and in developing physician leader partnerships. She most recently served as chief operations officer of the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) in Boston, where she oversaw the organization’s P&L, strategy, business development and operational execution. Prior to IHI, she was senior vice president, chief transformation officer for Rush System for Health, and senior vice president, chief operating officer for Rush Hospital.

"I look forward to advancing UCSF Health’s commitment to excellence and innovation in patient care at a time of great transformation in health care,” said Barginere. “It is inspiring to be a part of a health system that is a world leader in clinical care research, teaching and health equity.”

Kan will have responsibility for leading and executing the strategic planning function for UCSF Health. He will collaborate closely with health system and School of Medicine leaders, as well as UCSF Health affiliates, to grow the health system in order to serve more patients throughout the Bay Area.

“UCSF Health is a recognized globally for delivering high quality care, driving clinical innovation, and advancing health equity,” said Kan. “I am excited and humbled by the opportunity to work with leaders from across the organization to advance UCSF Health’s mission.”

Kan has more than 20 years of experience as an executive and advisor leading growth, organizational change, and financial performance improvement for academic medical centers, regional health systems, and other health care providers and payers. In addition to partnering with physician leaders to launch and grow clinical services, he also has designed and launched partnerships across health systems, accountable care networks, and between payers and providers. He comes to us from the University of Iowa (UI) Health Care, where he served as chief strategy officer of UI Health Care; chief operating officer, UI Health System; and chief executive officer, UI Health Ventures.

About UCSF Health: UCSF Health is recognized worldwide for its innovative patient care, reflecting the latest medical knowledge, advanced technologies and pioneering research. It includes the flagship UCSF Medical Center, which is ranked among the top 10 hospitals nationwide, as well as UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals, with campuses in San Francisco and Oakland, Langley Porter Psychiatric Hospital and Clinics, UCSF Benioff Children’s Physicians and the UCSF Faculty Practice. These hospitals serve as the academic medical center of the University of California, San Francisco, which is world-renowned for its graduate-level health sciences education and biomedical research. UCSF Health has affiliations with hospitals and health organizations throughout the Bay Area. Visit https://ucsfhealth.org. Follow UCSF Health on Facebook or on Twitter.

