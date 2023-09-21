Newswise — UCSF Health has performed 150 robotic focal high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) procedures for patients living with prostate cancer, becoming the first on the west coast and the first UC Health System to reach that milestone.

The HIFU technology uses high-intensity ultrasound waves to ablate cancerous prostate tissue. By focusing these waves on the affected area, HIFU causes localized heating that destroys the cancer cells within the gland without harming healthy tissue nearby. The technique’s precision allows for safely repeating the process as many times as needed. The ultrasound waves can pass through layers of tissue without causing harm until they reach their target.

Robotic focal HIFU treatments offer several advantages compared to other treatment options. The robotic focal HIFU therapy enables precise local ablation in one session under general anesthesia. The procedure is non-invasive, meaning no blade, scar, radiation, or incision is involved. The treatment precisely ablates the diseased part of the prostate, prioritizing the preservation of quality of life. The risk of side effects, such as incontinence and erectile dysfunction, following the treatment is low.

“This is an exciting milestone for us to reach,” said Hao Nguyen, MD, PhD, a urologic oncologist and surgeon and the Richard and Leilani Grinold Endowed Professor in Urology at UCSF. “Since we started offering robotic focal HIFU at UCSF, we have seen the ways this treatment option has improved the lives of those who have prostate cancer.”

Treatment using robotic focal HIFU began in May 2021. Since then, UCSF has been recognized as a leader in physician and staff training and patient education for the procedure.

“This treatment offers quality of life preservation for patients with significant cancer,” said Katsuo Shinohara, MD, a urologic cancer surgeon and UCSF professor of urology. “Compared to conventional treatment with radiation or surgery, there is less risk of complications and a shorter recovery period.”

The UCSF Prostate Cancer Center provides comprehensive, cutting-edge care to patients with prostate cancer as well as men at high risk of developing the condition. With an emphasis on early screening and detection, the center offers a range of services, from active surveillance for low-risk cancers to the latest techniques for cancers at all stages, whether localized (confined to the prostate gland) or advanced (spread to tissues beyond the pelvis). UCSF is a major research center for later-stage prostate cancer and offers the best treatments available.

