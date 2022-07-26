Newswise — UCSF Medical Center has been ranked among the country’s finest hospitals in adult care by U.S. News & World Report’s prestigious Best Hospitals survey. It was named to the Best Hospitals Honor Roll for 2022-23, a distinction earned by 20 medical centers nationwide that deliver the highest quality care in numerous specialties, procedures and conditions.

The report lists UCSF as the No. 2 hospital nationwide in neurology & neurosurgery and the best hospital in the West for psychiatry and immune-system disorders (rheumatology). It ranked among the nation’s top 10 hospitals in eight areas: diabetes & endocrinology; ear, nose & throat; geriatrics; neurology & neurosurgery; ophthalmology; psychiatry; pulmonology; and rheumatology. (See full list below.)

Regionally, UCSF Medical Center was the top-ranked hospital in the San Francisco Metro Area and the best hospital in Northern California in nine of the 14 specialties, including a tie for cancer care. UCSF ranked among the nation’s best in all 14 adult specialty areas in which it was assessed, the only Northern California hospital to achieve that status.

“Patients rely on us to provide world-class care when they have complex medical needs,” said Suresh Gunasekaran, president and chief executive officer of UCSF Health. “We are honored to be recognized for the superb and compassionate care our teams provide every day for patients with the greatest medical challenges, including the most vulnerable members of our community.”

UCSF was also recognized as “high performing” – the highest rating – in 16 procedures and conditions, ranging from aneurysm repair and stroke care to spinal, cardiac and cancer surgery.

“UCSF has a legacy of innovation, excellence in translating science into innovative care, and a longstanding commitment to our local and global community,” said Sam Hawgood, MBBS, chancellor of UC San Francisco. “These rankings reflect that spirit, which is embodied in the dedication of our clinical teams, researchers and staff.”

This is the 26th year that UCSF Medical Center has ranked among the top 5 hospitals nationwide in neurology and neurosurgery. The neuro specialties are part of the UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences, which brings together renowned researchers with top-ranked physicians to solve some of the most complex challenges of the human body.

The specialty rankings, which assess hospital performance in adult specialties from cancer to urology, focus on identifying hospitals that excel in treating especially challenging conditions. The assessment uses a data-driven analysis to determine the rankings for 12 of the 15 specialties, combining performance measures in three primary dimensions of healthcare: structure, process and outcomes. Rankings for the three other specialties – ophthalmology, psychiatry and rheumatology – rely solely on expert opinion.

This year, the survey assessed data from 4,515 hospitals, of which 164 hospitals were ranked among the top 50 in at least one specialty. The rankings were released July 26, 2022.

UCSF Medical Center 2022-23 Best Hospitals Rankings

#12 Nationwide, Best Hospitals Honor Roll 2022-23

#1 San Francisco Metro Area

Top 10 Nationwide (national rank):

#2 Neurology & Neurosurgery Best in the West

#5 Psychiatry Best in the West

#8 Rheumatology Best in the West

#6 Diabetes & Endocrinology Best in Northern California

#6 (tie) Ear, Nose & Throat

#9 Geriatrics Best in Northern California

#9 Ophthalmology Best in Northern California

#9 Pulmonology Best in Northern California

Among the Nation’s Best (national rank):

#15 (tie) Cancer Tied for Best in Northern California

#17 Urology Best in Northern California

#22 Gastroenterology & GI Surgery

#24 (tie) Orthopedics

#37 Cardiology & Heart Surgery

#39 Obstetrics & Gynecology

16 High-Performing Procedures and Conditions:

Abdominal aortic aneurysm repair

Aortic valve surgery

Back surgery (spinal fusion)

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Colon cancer surgery

Heart attack

Heart bypass surgery

Heart failure

Hip fracture

Hip replacement

Kidney failure

Lung cancer surgery

Ovarian cancer surgery

Pneumonia

Prostate cancer surgery

Stroke

About UCSF Health: UCSF Health is recognized worldwide for its innovative patient care, reflecting the latest medical knowledge, advanced technologies and pioneering research. It includes the flagship UCSF Medical Center, which is ranked among the best hospitals nationwide, as well as UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals, with campuses in San Francisco and Oakland, Langley Porter Psychiatric Hospital and Clinics, UCSF Benioff Children’s Physicians and the UCSF Faculty Practice. These hospitals serve as the academic medical center of the University of California, San Francisco, which is world-renowned for its graduate-level health sciences education and biomedical research. UCSF Health has affiliations with hospitals and health organizations throughout the Bay Area. Visit https://www.ucsfhealth.org/. Follow UCSF Health on Facebook or on Twitter.

