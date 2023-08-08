Newswise — Unbound Medicine, a leader in knowledge management solutions for healthcare, today launches Unbound Scenarios. This new case-based learning environment is integrated with the Nursing Central platform to help students learn the clinical judgment skills required to become practice-ready nurses as well as master the updated NCLEX licensure exam. Developed in partnership with educators and written by experienced nursing faculty, this new offering strengthens Unbound Medicine’s unique position at the intersection of healthcare, education, and technology.

Listening to nursing leadership discuss their current challenges, Unbound recognized the urgent need for innovative digital teaching strategies that develop students' clinical judgment skills. Unbound Scenarios addresses this need by delivering high-quality patient encounters and cognitive simulation employable by both experienced and novice faculty. Students engage in a guided journey through integrated activities, Next Generation NCLEX-style questions, and expert guidance that promotes active learning through both formative and summative means and developing clinical judgment skills required for licensure and practice.

“Nurse educators told us they needed more effective ways to teach clinical judgment for the next generation NCLEX exam," says Bill Detmer, M.D., CEO of Unbound Medicine. "So we created an integrated case-based learning environment that helps improve critical thinking and apply knowledge in real-life patient scenarios. The result is a product that makes students practice-ready while preparing them for the demands of the licensure exam."

Each patient scenario has been developed using proven educational models to ensure that teaching goals are met. Unbound Scenarios leverage existing tools and features within Unbound Medicine’s Nursing Central for Institutions —including note taking, highlighting, flash cards, calculators, and links to clinical resources—making this a unique, easy-to-implement, and powerful addition to the nursing curriculum of any institution.

“Working with Unbound to develop Unbound Scenarios, we incorporated proven education and measurement models that faculty are familiar with,” says Elizabeth Robison, Ed.D., MSN, RN, CNE, CHSE-A, Consultant for Nursing Education at Unbound Medicine. “With the new NCLEX licensure exam being implemented, our goal was to ease the transition anxiety so that educators at every experience level can feel empowered and supported in their teaching.”

