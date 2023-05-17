Newswise — (New York, NY – May 17, 2023) – Women’s health experts from the Raquel and Jaime Gilinski Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Science at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai will present new research and surgical techniques at the 2023 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) Annual Clinical and Scientific Meeting in Baltimore, Md. from May 19–21. Please let me know if you would like to coordinate an interview about their forthcoming work. These obstetricians and gynecologists are also available to comment on breaking news and other trending topics about prenatal care and women’s health.

SESSIONS

All abstracts listed below are under embargo until 5:00 pm ET on Thursday, May 18.



Friday, May 19

*ePoster Session A - PS01

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Baltimore Convention Center, Hall D

• A-06- Can we predict isolated fasting hyperglycemia in patients with GDM?

Tirtza Strauss, MD, Maternal-Fetal Medicine Fellow at Mount Sinai West

Some patients with gestational diabetes mellitus have persistent fasting hyperglycemia requiring bedtime hypoglycemic agents, despite excellent postprandial diet control. This study aims to identify risk factors to predict, and subsequently counsel, patients with a risk of isolated fasting hyperglycemia requiring hypoglycemic agents.



10:30 – 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Baltimore Convention Center, Hall D

• A-13-Investigating the Relationship Between Maternal Obesity and Disorders of Amniotic Fluid

Xiteng Yan, MD, Resident Physician at Mount Sinai South Nassau

Prior studies show conflicting evidence as to whether obesity—in the absence of other medical or pregnancy-related conditions—contributes to disorders of amniotic fluid. This study aims to determine any significant associations between disorders of amniotic fluid and elevated maternal body mass index.



*ePoster Session B - PS02 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. ET

Location: Baltimore Convention Center, Ballroom II

• Endometriosis: Surgical Primer - ST01 – Surgical Tutorial

Susan Khalil, MD, MS, Program Director of the Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery Fellowship at Mount Sinai Hospital This training session will share updated surgical techniques related to endometriosis—with a focus on building skills, maintaining hospital credentialing privileges, and providing patient-centered care.

*ePoster Session D - PS04 3:45 – 4:45 p.m. ET

Location: Baltimore Convention Center, Hall D

• D-02- The Impact of Advanced Maternal Age On Adverse Outcomes Among Forceps Assisted Vaginal Deliveries

Tahera M. Doctor, BS, Medical Student at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Delivery rates among patients of advanced maternal age are increasing, and prior studies have shown that advanced maternal age is associated with increased pregnancy risks and adverse outcomes. This study aims to determine if advanced maternal age is a risk factor for obstetric anal sphincter injury, or other adverse outcomes, in patients undergoing forceps assisted vaginal deliveries.

3:45 – 4:45 p.m. ET

Location: Baltimore Convention Center, Hall D

• D-19- Prior history of cholestasis is not associated with worsening outcomes in subsequent pregnancy with cholestasis

Minhazur Sarker, MD, Resident Physician at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Studies have yet to determine if a prior pregnancy complicated by cholestasis is associated with more severe adverse outcomes in a subsequent pregnancy complicated by cholestasis. This study looks at the history of prior intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy, or liver disorder that occurs in pregnant women, to determine any associations with worsening pregnancy outcomes.

* ePoster Session E - PS05

• E-03- Universal transvaginal ultrasounds: does it really make a difference?

5:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET Location: Baltimore Convention Center, Hall D

Olivia Grubman, MD, Maternal-Fetal Medicine Fellow at Mount Sinai West

Saturday, May 20

8:00 – 9:00 a.m. ET

Location: Baltimore Convention Center, Room 345

• ST03- Advanced Surgical Techniques and Suturing in Gynecologic Surgery – Surgical Tutorial

Susan Khalil, MD, MS, Program Director of the Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery Fellowship at Mount Sinai Hospital This training session will give an overview of laparoscopic suturing, robotic suturing, various types of sutures, and applications to gynecologic procedures—with a special focus on fibroid surgery, endometriosis, and various types of tissue re-approximation in laparoscopic gynecologic surgery.

*ePoster Session I - PS09

2:15 – 3:15 p.m. ET

Location: Baltimore Convention Center, Hall D

• I-23- Impact of SARS-CoV2 Infection on Hypertensive Disease of Pregnancy

Alexandra Mills, BS, Medical Student at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Preeclampsia and SARS-CoV-2 infection, the virus that causes COVID-19, share common pathophysiologic pathways but whether SARS-CoV-2 infection increases a pregnant patient’s risk of developing hypertensive disease of pregnancy is not fully understood. This study aims to detect if there is any link between antenatal SARS-CoV-2 infection and risk of all gestational hypertensive disorders in this diverse cohort of asymptomatic or mildly infected pregnant patients.

Sunday, May 21

*ePoster Session L - PS12

10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET

Location: Baltimore Convention Center, Hall D

• L-10-Daily vs Twice Daily Dosing of Nifedipine for Blood Pressure Control in Pregnancy and Postpartum

Isabelle Band, BA, Medical Student at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

ypertensive disorders of pregnancy may be managed with oral anti-hypertensives, however pregnancy induced changes in the hormonal milieu and volume of distribution make it difficult to determine optimal dosing regimens. Nifedipine is a first line therapy for treatment of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy. This study compares 60mg daily of extended released nifedipine to 30mg twice daily for blood pressure control antepartum and postpartum.

