WHAT: On May 4th, the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences will host the Department of Defense Cancer Moonshot Roundtable, “A Conversation on Cancer Health Equity and Military-relevant Environmental Exposures,” as part of a day-long series of agency events sponsored by the White House Cancer Moonshot initiative.

WHO: USU’s Dr. Craig Shriver, director of the Murtha Cancer Research Program/Murtha Cancer Center, will lead the roundtable, which will focus specifically on cancer health equity and military-relevant environmental exposures. Participants will include:

Seileen Mullen, acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs – Host (DoD)

David Smith, acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs - Co-Host (DoD)

Craig D. Shriver, MD – Moderator

Jerry Lee, PhD, Chief Science and Innovation Officer, Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine (virtual)

Jie Lin, PhD, MPH, Senior Epidemiologist, Murtha Cancer Center Research Program, Uniformed Services University

Patricia Hastings, DO, Chief Consultant, Health Outcomes Military Exposures, Veterans Health Administration

Warren Casey, PhD, acting Chief, Predictive Toxicology Branch, National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, National Institutes of Health

Charles Felder, Chief Warrant Officer 4, U.S Army, Fort McNair, Cancer Survivor

Jennifer Jabara, Lt. Cmdr., U.S. Public Health Service, Cancer Survivor

Melinda DeLoatch-Speight, U.S. Coast Guard partner, Cancer Survivor

Homa Shafii-Schweers, Military Spouse, Cancer Survivor

Ramon Bravo, SSgt, U.S. Air Force, Cancer Survivor

Michael Christian, Sgt, U.S. Marine Corps, Cancer Survivor

An agenda is also enclosed with additional details and a link to the virtual roundtable.

On March 17, 2022, the White House published a fact sheet that outlined the reconvening of the Cancer Cabinet across federal agencies with an aim to reduce the death rate from cancer by at least 50 percent over the next 25 years, and to improve the experience of individuals and their families living with and surviving cancer, ultimately aiming to end cancer.

WHEN: May 4 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: Virtual – Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences YouTube Channel, linked here.

