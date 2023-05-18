Newswise — CLEVELAND -- University Hospitals has been ranked as one of the 30 most-trusted health care brands in the United States in a new study from the branding agency Monigle.

UH is ranked 29th on the list.

Monigle, one of the country’s largest independent brand consultancies, evaluated more than 200 brands in its 2023 Humanizing Brand Experience study, which can be found at www.monigle.com

The company polled 25,521 U.S. household health care decision-makers about their feelings toward healthcare and their perceptions of industry brands between November and December 2022.

“We work diligently to be the trusted hometown health care team for Northeast Ohio,” said Cliff Megerian, MD, FACS, CEO of UH and Jane and Henry Meyer Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair. “Validation of our work by outside parties like this lets us know we are on the right track in serving our communities.”

According to an article in Becker’s Hospital Review, it is a tricky time for health care brands, given that consumer trust and engagement in healthcare are both in a rut and in what Monigle describes as a state of "malaise." Thirty-three percent of respondents said that they do not always trust their health care provider to make the right decision for them, up from 29 percent the year prior.

"We've spoken at length in past reports about the goodwill-inspired trust bump that likely came as a result of individual brand's and our collective industry's COVID response, but this improvement is now gone. People have gone back to trusting our brands even less than they did before COVID," the company noted in the report.

That is why it is even more notable to be able to retain or even gain trust in this challenging environment for hospitals.

“Our patients and neighbors understand our passion for and commitment to this community,” Dr. Megerian said. “Whether it’s delivering babies, working to address inequities, conducting groundbreaking research, or bringing hope to families through new treatments, drugs or devices, the people of Northeast Ohio know we will always prioritize their health.”

About University Hospitals / Cleveland, Ohio Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 21 hospitals (including five joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system’s flagship quaternary care, academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Northeast Ohio Medical University, Oxford University, the Technion Israel Institute of Technology and . National Taiwan University College of Medicine. The main campus also includes the UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, with more than 3,000 active clinical trials and research studies underway. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including “America’s Best Hospitals” from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to 19 Clinical Care Delivery and Research Institutes. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with more than 30,000 employees. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.