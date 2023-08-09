Newswise — CLEVELAND – University Hospitals (UH) Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute has partnered with Baldwin Wallace University to become the health care provider for the Yellow Jacket student athletes who play on the university’s 27 different varsity sports teams.

BW joins more than 70 colleges, high schools and youth organizations in Northeast Ohio that entrust their athletes to the expertise of UH Drusinsky Sports Medicine physicians to help keep them in the game and in the classroom.

UH offers partner schools a comprehensive program designed to support the health and well-being of student athletes - continuing its mission to improve participation and safety within youth and collegiate sports.

“University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute is committed to providing medical coverage for athletes of all ages and levels of competition. Our comprehensive program spans from serving as the Official Health Care Provider of the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Monsters and the Cleveland Ballet, to the sidelines of more than 70 colleges, high schools and youth organizations across northeast Ohio,” said James Voos, MD, Cleveland Browns Head Physician and the Jack & Mary Herrick Distinguished Chair of Orthopedics and Sports Medicine for UH. “As part of our continued investment in the community, we are privileged to serve Baldwin Wallace University athletes with enhanced safety programs and leading-edge treatment of injuries.”

UH’s team will offer expertise in injury prevention, wellness and performance training in addition to treatment for injuries. The team includes primary care sports medicine physicians Allison Schroeder, MD, and Josh Beer, DO. They are joined by orthopedic sports medicine physicians Yianni Apostolakos, MD, as well as Dr. Voos.

“We are excited for our Yellow Jacket student athletes to have access to the comprehensive network of medical professionals, mental health services, and tailored sport medicine programs offered by University Hospitals,” said Steve Thompson, BW Athletic Director. “UH has been a leader in research and support for athletes from youth sports to the professional level for the Browns, and we are confident this UH partnership will provide high quality services and support for the health, well-being and success of our student athletes and Baldwin Wallace University.”

About University Hospitals / Cleveland, Ohio Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 21 hospitals (including five joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system’s flagship quaternary care, academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Northeast Ohio Medical University, Oxford University, the Technion Israel Institute of Technology and . National Taiwan University College of Medicine. The main campus also includes the UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, with more than 3,000 active clinical trials and research studies underway. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including “America’s Best Hospitals” from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to 19 Clinical Care Delivery and Research Institutes. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with more than 30,000 employees. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.

About Baldwin Wallace University

With 175+ years of tradition and innovation since 1845, Baldwin Wallace University is a comprehensive, accredited, independent university committed to inclusion, academic excellence and career success. Undergraduate students choose from 80 majors delivered in small classes led by teaching faculty. BW offers master’s programs in business, education, medical science, public health and speech-language pathology, plus stackable certificates and community education for all ages. Located in suburban Berea, Ohio, outside Cleveland, BW serves 3,400 students. BW, a founding member of the Ohio Athletic Conference, offers 28 varsity sports that compete at the NCAA Division III level. For more information, visit bw.edu or bwyellowjackets.com