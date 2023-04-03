Newswise — CLEVELAND – University Hospitals ranked #1 in Ohio for its online reputation in a recently released report from Reputation, a business-to-business online reputation management company. It was also ranked 17th among the 30 largest U.S. health systems.

To compile the rankings, Reputation analyzed more than one million patient reviews pertaining to 200,000 physicians and hospitals. They assessed nine elements including volume of patient reviews, review sentiment, review length, review response, social engagement, and listing accuracy.

“University Hospitals’ goal is to be the most trusted health care provider in Northeast Ohio and a key aspect in attaining that reputation is to ensure we are listening to patient feedback,” said University Hospitals CEO Cliff A. Megerian, MD, FACS, Jane and Henry Meyer Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair. “That means responding to feedback, learning from it and actually making changes to improve the patient experience, which helps our patients feel ‘heard’. We’re honored to be ranked among the top health systems in the country for engaging with our patients and we will continue to do all we can to deliver the Service Excellence our patients deserve.”

According to a news release from Reputation, their report's key findings include:

Engagement is the biggest differentiator in leaders vs. laggards in the healthcare industry.

Patient experience extends to every conceivable touchpoint both online and in person.

Patients are more willing to engage in reviews and surveys than ever before.

