“I consider the brain the next frontier in medicine,” said the late Mr. O’Donnell when making an initial gift to launch the Institute. Mr. O’Donnell, along with his late wife, Edith, and the O’Donnell Foundation they established, have contributed more than $300 million to UT Southwestern over decades, supporting some of the most innovative and impactful programs at the Medical Center. “We need discovery, and that’s going to be done by the most talented people we can find and support. It can’t be done just wishing it’s going to happen. You’ve got to make it happen.”

O’Donnell Brain Institute collaborations are key

Collaboration is a foundational hallmark of the O’Donnell Brain Institute. These include the Center for Alzheimer’s and Neurodegenerative Diseases, Center for Translational Neurodegeneration Research, Texas Institute for Brain Injury and Repair, Mobility Foundation Center for Rehabilitation Research, Annette G. Strauss Center for Neuro-Oncology, Center for Depression Research and Clinical Care, and the Advanced Imaging Research Center. UTSW’s Whole Brain Microscopy Facility, supported by the Texas Institute for Brain Injury and Repair, is particularly well-suited to advance the study of traumatic brain injury, utilizing cutting-edge microscopy strategies.

“Solving brain disease is going to take everyone working together – the person studying molecules in the lab, the clinician understanding a patient’s symptoms, the staff caring for the patient, and everyone in between,” said William Dauer, M.D., the inaugural Director of the Peter O’Donnell Jr. Brain Institute and a Professor of Neurology and Neuroscience acclaimed for his research into dystonia and Parkinson’s disease.

Discoveries Under Way

Already, O’Donnell Brain Institute scientists are attempting medical feats not feasible a decade or two ago, from treating depression with brain electrodes, to correcting fatal genetic mutations, to detecting processes underlying Alzheimer’s through neuron analysis. The O’Donnell Brain Institute is leading national discoveries in several areas. Examples include:

“The complexity of neural function in the human brain, layered by dysfunctions of brain injury and disease, is an imposing challenge,” noted Dr. Podolsky. “We needed help to meet this challenge. Our community of supporters and friends at Southwestern Medical Foundation responded with extraordinary generosity during extraordinary times. We are deeply appreciative of the confidence and partnership represented by every contributor – our philanthropists, our patients, our scientists, our caregivers, and our collaborators – to solve the puzzle of brain function and alleviate the suffering of so many patients and their families impacted by brain disease and injuries.”

Dr. Dauer holds the Lois C.A. and Darwin E. Smith Distinguished Chair in Neurological Mobility Research.

Dr. Podolsky holds the Philip O’Bryan Montgomery, Jr., M.D. Distinguished Presidential Chair in Academic Administration, and the Doris and Bryan Wildenthal Distinguished Chair in Medical Science.

