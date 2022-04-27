Newswise — UT Southwestern Medical Center is ranked as the top health care employer for diversity in the U.S. and among the top 20 across all industries, according to America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2022 list compiled by Forbes and Statista. UT Southwestern is the only health care institution listed among the top 20 employers nationally.

“This recognition reflects and reinforces UT Southwestern’s commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion on our campus as we deliver on our mission of providing expert medical care, academic achievement, and transformative research,” said Holly Crawford, Executive Vice President for Business Affairs at UT Southwestern. “As a campus, we are never done in our continuing efforts to add talent to our institution through a culture of integrity, inclusiveness, respect, collaboration, and accountability that makes UT Southwestern a great place to work and belong.”

The Best Employers for Diversity 2022 were identified based on factors including direct recommendations from employees, indirect recommendations by others in the same industry, and levels of diversity in leadership and on boards. More than 60,000 U.S. employees across 24 industries were surveyed in companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees to identify the best employers for diversity.

UT Southwestern has undertaken a national search for a Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer to address the multitude of cultures and perspectives of the Medical Center’s more than 22,000 employees. Ongoing institutional diversity and inclusion initiatives include the President’s Council on Diversity and Inclusion, Business Resource Groups, the Women in Science and Medicine Advisory Committee, the Committee on the Advancement of Women, the Office of Faculty Diversity and Development, the Office of Women’s Careers, and the Departmental Diversity Leaders group that shares ideas, expertise, and promotion of best practices to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion at UTSW.

UT Southwestern has previously been ranked as one of the nation’s 10 best large employers in Forbes’ America’s Best Employers 2022 recognition; No. 3 in the nation on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for New Graduates, placing it in the top 1% and highest among academic medical centers; and among the top 40 institutions honored by Forbes as Best Employers for Women 2021.

UTSW also has been recognized among HospitalCareers’ Top 100 Best Hospitals to Work For and The Scientist’s Best Places to Work for Postdocs; received a Top 10 Best Organizations for Leadership Development Award from the National Center for Healthcare Leadership; and holds Magnet Recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. UT Southwestern’s William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital is nationally ranked among the top 25 hospitals in eight specialties by U.S. News & World Report, ranked the No. 1 hospital in Dallas-Fort Worth – the fourth-largest metro area in the U.S. – and is among Newsweek’s 2022 World’s Best Hospitals honorees.

UT Southwestern is further recognized among 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare by Becker’s Healthcare; as a Top Veteran-Friendly School by U.S. Veterans Magazine; a top Mother-Friendly Worksite by the Texas Department of State Health Services; a Best of the Best Disability-Friendly Workplaces by DIVERSEability Magazine; and received the Lex Frieden Employment Award from the Texas Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities. Additionally, UT Southwestern received the 2021 Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education; was named a Top Healthcare Company in Best of the Best Awards by Hispanic Network Magazine as well as Black EOE Journal; and received the Corporate Citizen Award from LaunchAbility.

About UT Southwestern Medical Center

