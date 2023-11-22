Newswise — DALLAS – Nov. 22, 2023 – More than a dozen UT Southwestern Medical Center scientists are included on the 2023 Highly Cited Researchers list, which recognizes the top 1% of researchers from around the world who have demonstrated significant and broad influence in their chosen field or fields of research.

Considered a who’s who of influential researchers, the Highly Cited Researchers list is produced each year by the Institute for Scientific Information at Clarivate, a British analytics company. It highlights scientists who have published multiple highly cited papers over the last decade and rank in the top 1% of citations for a field or fields. This year’s list includes 6,849 researchers from institutions in 67 countries who represent 0.1% of the world's population of scientists and social scientists.

At UT Southwestern, this year’s Highly Cited Researchers work in Biochemistry, Biophysics, Cancer Biology, Cardiology, Cell Biology, Genetics, Immunology, Molecular Biology, Pediatrics, Pharmacology, and Surgery. The list includes leaders from UT Southwestern’s Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center, Hamon Center for Regenerative Science and Medicine, Hamon Center for Therapeutic Oncology Research, Peter O’Donnell Jr. Brain Institute, Touchstone Diabetes Center, Harry S. Moss Heart Center, Center for Depression Research and Clinical Care, Children’s Medical Center Research Institute at UT Southwestern, Center for Inflammation Research, and the Peter O’Donnell Jr. School of Public Health.

“The Highly Cited Researchers list identifies and celebrates exceptional individual researchers at UT Southwestern Medical Center whose significant and broad influence in their fields translates to impact in their research community and innovations that make the world healthier, more sustainable, and more secure,” said David Pendlebury, Head of Research Analysis at the Institute for Scientific Information at Clarivate. “Their contributions resonate far beyond their individual achievements, strengthening the foundation of excellence and innovation in research.”

The Highly Cited Researchers listing comes atop other recent recognition for research at UT Southwestern.

UT Southwestern is ranked as the top-rated public institution and No. 3 among health care institutions globally by Nature Index for publishing high-quality research. Its scientists are currently leading about 5,800 research projects with more than $643 million in support from the National Institutes of Health, the state of Texas, foundations, individuals, and corporations. UT Southwestern is also ranked fourth in the nation and No. 1 in Texas by Heartland Forward for commercializing new biomedical technologies.

In addition, UT Southwestern’s William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital is on U.S. News & World Report’s national Honor Roll of top hospitals, ranked No. 1 in Texas (tied) and, for the seventh year in a row, No. 1 in Dallas-Fort Worth – the nation’s fourth-largest metro area.

