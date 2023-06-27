Newswise — MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (June 27, 2023) – Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center is pleased to announce the appointment of Valarie McPherson, DNP, MBA, NEA-BC, as the chief nursing officer/chief operating officer. With her extensive experience and exceptional leadership skills, McPherson will be instrumental in bridging the gap between clinical and non-clinical operations, driving improvements, and enhancing patient care at the medical center.

Since joining Mountainside Medical Center in August 2021 as the chief nursing officer, McPherson has already made a significant impact on the hospital. Her contributions have led to notable positive changes, including the achievement of the hospital's Spring 2023 Leapfrog A rating, improvements in patient throughput, increased volume, and the development of policies and procedures to support strategic growth initiatives.

"Val's exceptional fit for this position stems from her extensive experience, expertise, and deep understanding of both clinical and non-clinical operations," said Tim O'Brien, chief executive officer of Mountainside Medical Center. "With her remarkable qualifications and dedication to delivering exceptional healthcare, Val will undoubtedly steer Mountainside Medical Center towards new heights of excellence and patient-centered care."

McPherson's educational background is marked by her commitment to excellence. She earned her Master's degrees in Nursing and Business from the University of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. Recently, she completed her Doctorate of Nursing Practice from Azuza Pacific University in Azusa, California. McPherson also maintains her nurse executive advanced-board certification from the American Nurse Credentialing Center (ANCC).

“I am honored and humbled to step into this new role and continue to contribute to the nursing and interdisciplinary excellence that has made Mountainside Medical Center a health care leader in New Jersey,” McPherson said. “It is a privilege to work alongside our incredible healthcare providers who are dedicated to excellent quality-care delivered in a compassionate and safe environment for our patients, their families, and communities we serve.”

About Mountainside Medical Centers

Mountainside Medical Center has been serving Montclair and its surrounding New Jersey communities since 1891. The hospital provides patients immediate access to innovative and effective treatment alternatives at specialized centers within the hospital that focus on imaging, women’s health, cancer care, surgery, obesity, stroke and chronic kidney disease. Mountainside Medical Center is designated as a Primary Stroke Center by the NJ State Department of Health and Senior Services and is one of only a few community hospitals licensed by the State to perform emergency cardiac angioplasty. To learn more about Mountainside Medical Center visit www.mountainsidehosp.com.

