Newswise — Congratulations to the ViaBus Application, developed by alumni of Chula Faculty of Engineering, for winning Thailand’s Design Excellence Award (DEmark) 2023 in the category of Systems, Services, Digital Platform, Online Interface Design, Apps for Smartphones and Tablets, Website. Additionally, it recently received the Good Design (G-Mark) Award from the Institute of Design Promotion in Japan, presented at the GOOD DESIGN EXHIBITION 2023 between 25-29 October 2023.

Supported by CU Innovation Hub, “Via Bus” is a Tech Startup founded by Mr. Intouch Marsvongpragorn, CEO and Co-founder of Via Group (Thailand) Co., Ltd., an alumnus of the Information and Communication Engineering program at the Faculty of Engineering, Chulalongkorn University. The “Via Bus” platform provides information on various passenger systems, including buses, minibuses, electric trains, and boats. Passengers can track the location of all BMTA buses, view real-time traffic conditions, access bus routes, and see the names of all bus stops from the beginning to the end of the line. The application also facilitates navigation through public transportation, including BTS buses, MRT, Chao Phraya Express Boat, etc.

The Design Excellence Award (DEmark) is a certification mark by the Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce in Thailand. It recognizes well-designed products and supports entrepreneurs in enhancing the value of their products to contribute to the future development of the Thai economy.

The Good Design Award (G-Mark) is a distinguished award given by Japan’s Institute of Design Promotion that has been in existence for more than 60 years. It acknowledges outstanding design work across various fields, including packaging, furniture, and applications. The Good Design Award has become an international recognition for the Japanese design industry, with over 5,000 projects submitted to the competition this year from Asia, Europe, and America.

For more details on the Design Excellence Award (DEmark), please visit https://demarkaward.net/th/demark_winner/detail/17909

and for the Good Design Award (G-Mark), please visit https://www.g-mark.org/en/gallery/winners/20492