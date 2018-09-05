UNLV, Desert Radiology Sign Partnership Agreement

Newswise — LAS VEGAS—September 5, 2018—The University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), recently executed its first master research service agreement with local medical imaging organization Desert Radiology. The agreement, which is renewable for up to four years, will provide cost-effective imaging analysis services to subjects participating in UNLV research and help generate new business for Desert Radiology.

“We’re pleased to work together with UNLV to provide quality diagnostics,” said Matthew Grimes, chief operating officer of Desert Radiology. “This new partnership reinforces Desert Radiology’s ongoing commitment and support of the Southern Nevada community.”

The partnership is currently supporting studies in the UNLV Schools of Allied Health Sciences and Medicine that require radiological imaging the campus isn’t equipped to provide. One early-stage project will examine the effectiveness of a particular physical therapy regimen in children by analyzing imaging data. Desert Radiology’s imaging services are anticipated to support additional studies in other UNLV colleges and schools as well.

“This new agreement furthers our efforts to build new relationships and expand UNLV’s impact in the community,” said Zach Miles, UNLV associate vice president for economic development. “We’re excited by the promise this partnership holds with respect to fueling new research, funding, and faculty recruitment opportunities.”

About UNLV

UNLV is a doctoral-degree-granting institution with more than 30,000 students and 3,000 faculty and staff. More than 220 undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral degrees are offered. Founded in 1957, UNLV is located on more than 350 acres in dynamic Southern Nevada. The university is classified in the category of Research Universities (high research activity) by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching.

About Desert Radiology

Desert Radiology has been at the forefront of medical imaging in Southern Nevada since it was founded in 1966. With 70 board-certified, subspecialty-trained radiologists and more than 480 clinical and support personnel, the experienced team is Nevada's largest provider of leading-edge medical imaging and one of the country's largest private diagnostic imaging practices.

Desert Radiology operates nine full-service outpatient imaging locations throughout Las Vegas and Henderson, and it is the radiology services provider for 13 area hospitals, a large cancer center, a group of multispecialty medical centers and several other facilities throughout Nevada. Additionally, Desert Radiology is the official imaging center and an ongoing community sponsor of UNLV Athletics, the Las Vegas 51s, the Vegas Golden Nights, Las Vegas Lights FC, and the Las Vegas Aces.