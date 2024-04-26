Newswise — EL PASO, Texas — Our Borderplex community has a new board-certified orthopaedic surgeon who brings knowledge of caring for and managing pelvic fractures, as well as other complex fractures and reconstructive surgeries. Part of his specialty includes treating acetabulum fractures, which are breaks in the hip socket.

Andrew Tyler, M.D., Ph.D., will see patients at our Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso Alberta clinic, located at 4801 Alberta. His specialty is orthopaedic surgery, with a focus on trauma and adult reconstruction, commonly known as joint replacement. He joins only three other surgeons in El Paso who focus on complex orthopaedic trauma. He has also joined Texas Tech Health El Paso as an assistant professor in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Rehabilitation.

As a trauma surgeon, Dr. Tyler brings world-class patient care and knowledge to Borderplex families, allowing them to find the best treatment for their pelvic and hip fractures, here at home.

“Much of my specialty is in orthopaedic trauma - treating acutely injured patients after significant injuries,” Dr. Tyler said. “I believe every individual, regardless of background or circumstances, deserves high-quality orthopaedic care tailored to their needs, and I aim to provide that on a daily basis. I also treat osteoarthritis and help patients return to the activities they love best, whether or not that involves surgery.”

Dr. Tyler completed his residency in orthopaedic surgery at the University of Pennsylvania followed by a fellowship in orthopaedic trauma at Vanderbilt University. He speaks conversational Spanish and looks forward to connecting with Spanish-speaking patients in our Borderplex.

He chose to come practice in El Paso because of the quality of our Texas Tech Health El Paso faculty, the diversity of the region’s pathology, and the great need for more orthopaedic specialists in our Borderplex.

“Oh yes, and the quality of life in El Paso,” he added.

He hopes to help develop Texas Tech Health El Paso and the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Rehabilitation into a world-class academic center where he is mentoring the next generation of physicians and orthopaedic specialists.

“This city is renowned for its strong sense of community, and I’m excited to be a part of it,” Dr. Tyler said. “My wife and two young children have found something special in El Paso, and are happy to call it home."

Dr. Tyler previously served patients at Orthopedic Specialists of Texas, in Webster, Texas, where he was a partner. There he treated complex acute fractures that included adult hip, knee, and shoulder replacements. He also treated deformities and bone infections.

To make an appointment with Dr. Tyler, call 915-215-5400 or visit ttpelpaso.com.

