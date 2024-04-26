Newswise — LAS CRUCES, N.M. , April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine (BCOM) attained the highest level of accreditation from the American Osteopathic Association (AOA) Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation (COCA). Burrell has been awarded the prestigious accreditation status of Accreditation with Exceptional Outcome, reaffirming its compliance with all standards and elements mandated by the COCA. This ten-year status affirms the College's commitment and dedication in warranting the success of our medical students.

"Our Burrell College community is thrilled that our efforts have been recognized by the COCA in such a way," said Dr. William Pieratt, Dean and Chief Academic Officer for BCOM. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work, collaborative spirit, and relentless dedication of our staff and faculty in upholding the highest standards of medical education."

COCA is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as the accreditor of colleges of osteopathic medicine.

"This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of our students, faculty, staff, board of trustees and all of our affiliated hospitals, clinics and physicians." We were founded upon a strong mission, and it is our mission that guides and inspires us to continuously pursue excellence in all that we do," said John L. Hummer, President.

Burrell was founded in 2013, welcoming its inaugural class in 2016 in Las Cruces, NM. Since then, 564 students have graduated and successfully entered all fields of medicine – from primary care to subspecialties like surgery, anesthesiology, and emergency medicine. This May an additional 147 student doctors will be graduating. In July, BCOM will welcome students to its new second campus located in Melbourne, FL.

About Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine:

Burrell is a four-year, private osteopathic, student-centered medical school utilizing the latest medical education technologies and methods to ensure student success in all fields of medicine. Burrell has two campuses, Las Cruces, NM and Melbourne, FL.

