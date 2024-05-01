Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Loyola Medicine has announced the appointment of Michael J. Schmidt, MD, as chief medical officer, effective June 17, 2024. Loyola’s academic health system includes Loyola University Medical Center (LUMC), Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and MacNeal Hospital.

In this role, Dr. Schmidt will oversee quality and safety, medical staff functions and peer review at LUMC. He will also join the LUMC leadership team. Dr. Schmidt will hold a faculty appointment from Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine in the Department of Emergency Medicine. Dr. Schmidt joins Loyola from Northwestern Medicine where he was a practicing clinician and associate professor of Emergency Medicine at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine for 20 years. He is the immediate past chief of staff at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Schmidt's expertise includes process improvement, clinical operations and efficiency, access and care coordination, quality and safety. He has published multiple peer-reviewed publications, editorials, abstracts and medical textbook chapters and has given more than 60 presentations, many at national medical conferences. Dr. Schmidt is a member of the American College of Emergency Physicians and the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine. Dr. Schmidt has received many teaching awards from medical students and residents. Along with his clinical leadership, he will help educate the next generation of physicians.

Dr. Schmidt received his bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania and his doctor of medicine degree from the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine. He completed his residency in emergency medicine at the University of Cincinnati and is a diplomate of the American Board of Emergency Medicine. He is the immediate past chief of staff at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

“We are excited for Dr. Schmidt to join Loyola Medicine,” said Richard K. Freeman, MD. “His dedication to quality, patient safety and process improvement will directly impact our patients and the communities we serve. We are looking forward to the advancements he will bring to Loyola, keeping our patients at the forefront.”

For more information, visit loyolamedicine.org.

