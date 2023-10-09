Newswise — Lawmakers return to Washington this week without a House speaker. Currently, Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina is serving as the acting speaker, though he has little power. Republicans will need to reach a consensus on a candidate in a timely manner as Washington looks to push through support for Israel amid the fighting there. The two candidates on the table are House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio. Virginia Tech political experts Karen Hult, Chad Hankinson, and Nicholas Goedert are available for interviews as this develops.