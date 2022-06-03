Rutgers Business School’s Merav Ozair is one of the world’s leading experts on cryptocurrency and blockchain. She is available to explain the potential of Web3 and the Metaverse and the role blockchain plays in empowering their capabilities.

“If the metaverse is to become more than merely 3D gaming, and emulate our physical reality and beyond, then the use of blockchain technology is imperative,” said Ozair who recently wrote about Web3 and Metaverse for Nasdaq. “Blockchain technology will enable all transactions and actions in this virtual space to have a real impact in the same manner as in our physical reality.”

Ozair can also discuss the concept of interoperability and why it will be critical as businesses and societies transition to virtual spaces and the metaverse.

“Meta claims it will build the one (and only) metaverse that we will ever use. Meta’s aspiration is not feasible,” Ozair wrote in a piece about interoperability. “One virtual space cannot contain all the things we have or do in life. We need mobility and connectivity which means that interoperability is vital if Web3 platforms and the metaverse is to gain mass adaption and become mainstream.”

Ozair is a fintech professor at Rutgers. She is currently researching the blockchain ecosystem, which includes Web3, the Metaverse, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), decentralized finance (DeFi), and digital assets such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).