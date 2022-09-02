Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Loyola Medicine is pleased to welcome Wesam El Ramahi, MD to our distinguished group of family medicine physicians. Dr. El Ramahi comes to Loyola from the Christ Hospital Health Network in Cincinnati, Ohio. Prior to that, he worked as a primary care physician in Louisville, Kentucky, where he provided preventative, chronic and acute care to a diverse population of patients.

Dr. El Ramahi will treat patients of all ages at Loyola Medicine's Orland Park location. He cherishes the opportunity to treat entire families to see how they interact and make sure all of their health care needs are addressed by focusing on preventative medicine, continuity of care and care of chronic conditions.

"I like to get to know my patients," said Dr. El Ramahi. "I concentrate on helping, communication, active listening and keeping those channels open to understand what's going on with the patient as a whole and doing education and teaching with respect to either chronic conditions or acute problems. I also work to identify where they might encounter barriers and help solve those problems to get them the treatment that they need."

Dr. El Ramahi is excited to return to academic medicine and work with Loyola Medicine specialists to provide cutting-edge treatments. He also welcomes the opportunity to give back by teaching medical students in family medicine and serving as a mentor.

Issues of diversity, equity and inclusion are of great importance to Dr. El Ramahi. He is eager to participate in Loyola's DEI initiatives and looks forward to being involved in community outreach, especially to Muslim, Middle Eastern and Arabic-speaking communities in the Orland Park/Tinley Park area. "It's important to me to be able to reach out to that community and make sure that they understand they have a physician they can come to who is familiar with their cultural background and language."

Dr. El Ramahi earned his medical degree from the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in St. Maarten. He went on to complete his Family Medicine Residency at the University of Louisville in Kentucky. He is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and is an active member of the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Family Physicians.

