Newswise — PHOENIX--The Foundation for Women’s Cancer (FWC) is pleased to announce the winners of its 2021-22 FWC Research Grants and Awards. This year the FWC awarded a total of 16 awards: fourteen research grants – two being Diversity Inclusion & Health Equity Grants, and two prizes in the amount of nearly $728,500. The FWC Research Grants and Awards program strives to accelerate the research of young investigators and promote the long-term success of the gynecologic oncology field.
Laura Crandall Brown Foundation Ovarian Cancer Early Detection Research Grant
Amy Bregar, MD
Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School
The St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness and Caring Together Research Grant for Ovarian Cancer
Pascal Bus, PhD
University of Chicago
Amy Krouse Rosenthal Foundation Research Grant for Early Detection of Ovarian Cancer
Thing Rinda Soong, MD, PhD, MPH
University of Pittsburgh
The AstraZeneca Young Investigator Stimulus Ovarian Research Award
Pamela Peters, MD
Duke University
Wilma Williams Education and Clinical Research Award for Endometrial Cancer
Kelsi Andrade, PhD, MSCI
University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
ME STRONG Cervical Cancer Research Grant
Bharat Burman, MD, PhD
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Barbara Shields Grant in High-Grade Uterine Cancer
James Duncan, PhD
The Research Institute of Fox Chase Cancer Center
Research Grant in Memory of Peggy A. Yates
David Shalowitz, MD, MSHP
Wake Forest School of Medicine
Research Grant in Honor of Dr. Ginger J. Gardner Through Marcy Regan
Michael Herman Chui, MD
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Foundation for Women’s Cancer Diversity and Inclusion Health Equity Research Grant
Anna Jo Smith, MD, MPH, MSc
University of Pennsylvania
Foundation for Women’s Cancer Diversity and Inclusion Health Equity Research Grant
Sharon Baik, PhD
City of Hope
Perlman Family CCARE Lynch Syndrome Research Prize
Courtney Riedinger, MD
Ohio State University Medical Center
Nina Donnelley and The Dickens Fund of the Donnelley Foundation Young Investigator Award in Honor of Laurel W. Rice, MD
Dimitrios Nasioudis, MD
University of Pennsylvania
Foundation for Women’s Cancer Move4Her Research Grant
Kirsten Jorgensen, MD
The University of Texas-MD Anderson Cancer Center
National Ovarian Cancer Coalition Research Award for Ovarian Cancer: Quality of Life
Katharine Esselen, MD, MBA
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
National Ovarian Cancer Coalition Research Award for Ovarian Cancer: Early Detection
Sushmita Gordhandas, MD
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
ABOUT THE FOUNDATION FOR WOMEN’S CANCER
The Foundation for Women’s Cancer (FWC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing public awareness of gynecologic cancer risk awareness, prevention, early detection and optimal treatment.