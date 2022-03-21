Newswise — PHOENIX--The Foundation for Women’s Cancer (FWC) is pleased to announce the winners of its 2021-22 FWC Research Grants and Awards. This year the FWC awarded a total of 16 awards: fourteen research grants – two being Diversity Inclusion & Health Equity Grants, and two prizes in the amount of nearly $728,500. The FWC Research Grants and Awards program strives to accelerate the research of young investigators and promote the long-term success of the gynecologic oncology field.

Laura Crandall Brown Foundation Ovarian Cancer Early Detection Research Grant

Amy Bregar, MD

Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School

The St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness and Caring Together Research Grant for Ovarian Cancer

Pascal Bus, PhD

University of Chicago

Amy Krouse Rosenthal Foundation Research Grant for Early Detection of Ovarian Cancer

Thing Rinda Soong, MD, PhD, MPH

University of Pittsburgh

The AstraZeneca Young Investigator Stimulus Ovarian Research Award

Pamela Peters, MD

Duke University

Wilma Williams Education and Clinical Research Award for Endometrial Cancer

Kelsi Andrade, PhD, MSCI

University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center

ME STRONG Cervical Cancer Research Grant

Bharat Burman, MD, PhD

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Barbara Shields Grant in High-Grade Uterine Cancer

James Duncan, PhD

The Research Institute of Fox Chase Cancer Center

Research Grant in Memory of Peggy A. Yates

David Shalowitz, MD, MSHP

Wake Forest School of Medicine

Research Grant in Honor of Dr. Ginger J. Gardner Through Marcy Regan

Michael Herman Chui, MD

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Foundation for Women’s Cancer Diversity and Inclusion Health Equity Research Grant

Anna Jo Smith, MD, MPH, MSc

University of Pennsylvania

Foundation for Women’s Cancer Diversity and Inclusion Health Equity Research Grant

Sharon Baik, PhD

City of Hope

Perlman Family CCARE Lynch Syndrome Research Prize

Courtney Riedinger, MD

Ohio State University Medical Center

Nina Donnelley and The Dickens Fund of the Donnelley Foundation Young Investigator Award in Honor of Laurel W. Rice, MD

Dimitrios Nasioudis, MD

University of Pennsylvania

Foundation for Women’s Cancer Move4Her Research Grant

Kirsten Jorgensen, MD

The University of Texas-MD Anderson Cancer Center

National Ovarian Cancer Coalition Research Award for Ovarian Cancer: Quality of Life

Katharine Esselen, MD, MBA

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

National Ovarian Cancer Coalition Research Award for Ovarian Cancer: Early Detection

Sushmita Gordhandas, MD

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

#####

ABOUT THE FOUNDATION FOR WOMEN’S CANCER

The Foundation for Women’s Cancer (FWC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing public awareness of gynecologic cancer risk awareness, prevention, early detection and optimal treatment.