The decking of the halls is underway and, while the ease and convenience of a pre-lit, artificial tree has its appeal, a West Virginia University Extension expert is making a case for the authentic look and smell of a fresh-cut Christmas tree. 

Dave McGill, a WVU Extension forest resources specialist, said a fresh-cut tree does require a bit more attention and care, but a few simple precautions can keep it in good shape into January.

“Once you get the tree home, slice the trunk of the tree again just to make sure it’s a fresh cut. Stand it up in your stand and make sure it’s stable. You also want to make sure you water it every day — that’s the critical thing.

“Another thing about tree safety is where you position it in the first place. You don’t want to put it by heaters or too close to a fire source or an open flame, like a stove or an open fireplace, so that it doesn’t dry out and become a fire hazard.

“When you’re decorating the tree, that’s a good time to think about safety because you’re going to put electrical lights on it. If your lights don’t seem to be working properly, don’t use them.” — Dave McGill, forest resources specialist and professor, WVU Extension

