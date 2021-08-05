Coronavirus News Source

American Medical Society for Sports Medicine (AMSSM)

AMSSM Partners with White House and 11 Organizations to Encourage Vaccine Conversations During Sports Physicals

5-Aug-2021 10:55 AM EDT, by American Medical Society for Sports Medicine (AMSSM)
favorite_border

Newswise — AMSSM and 11 other leading sports and medical organizations signed on to a consensus statement to encourage physicians and healthcare providers to include conversations about COVID-19 vaccinations as part of the pre-participation physical.

As part of this effort, AAP, AMSSM and the six other organizations involved with the PPE Monograph 5th Edition have released updated PPE Forms. Physicians are now encouraged to utilize the updated Interim COVID Medical History Form; and Interim COVID Physical Evaluation Form when conducting sports physicals.

The AMSSM Board has also approved an update to its Interim Guidance statement, with Dusty Narducci, MD, serving as the lead author. The COVID Vaccination in Athletes & Updated Interim Guidance on the Preparticipation Physical Examination during the SARS-Cov2 Pandemic document and all of these resources are now available on the AMSSM COVID-19 Resources page.

The White House is releasing a statement this morning in support of these efforts.

Please see the Consensus Statement below:

We, the undersigned organizations, believe all athletes who do not have contraindications should be vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. Vaccination prevents widespread disease, hospitalizations, and deaths due to COVID-19 and will help keep students in the classroom, athletes in the game, and athletic teams on the field, while protecting our communities.

It is important for athletes to begin their vaccination now, since it takes several weeks to reach full immunity. An annual well visit or sports physical provides an excellent opportunity to talk with your physician or athletic care team about the vaccine and to begin the series. We urge all medical providers to ask about COVID-19 vaccine at all sports physicals.

We will be releasing updated preparticipation evaluation forms and guidance for medical providers in early August. We encourage all youth sports and state athletic associations to work in their communities, with local medical providers and state, tribal, local, or territorial health departments to assist with providing educational opportunities about the vaccine to their members, coaches, parents, and athletes and to make necessary arrangements for athletes to be vaccinated.

We advocate for all who are eligible today to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit vaccines.gov to learn more information, find locations, and make a plan to get vaccinated.

 

American Academy of Pediatrics

American Academy of Family Physicians

American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

American College of Emergency Physicians

American College of Sports Medicine

American Medical Society for Sports Medicine

American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine

American Osteopathic Academy of Sports Medicine

National Athletic Trainers' Association

National Federation of State High School Associations

National Collegiate Athletic Association

US Olympic & Paralympic Committee

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Announcement
SECTION
CHANNELS
Sports Medicine Vaccines Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
Sports Medicine COVID -19 sports physicals Vaccination
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6143
Released: 6-Aug-2021 5:05 PM EDT
Licensed Drug Could Reduce SARS-CoV-2 Infection by Up to 70 Per Cent, Reveals Study
 University of Birmingham

A licensed drug normally used to treat abnormal levels of fatty substances in the blood could reduce infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus by up to 70 per cent, reveals a study in the laboratory by an international collaboration of researchers.

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 4:55 PM EDT
Home Hospital Increased in-Patient Capacity During the COVID-19 Surge
 Brigham and Women’s Hospital

A research team from Brigham and Women’s Hospital has found that delivering acute care at home for non-COVID patients freed up substantial inpatient capacity during the COVID-19 surge last spring.

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 3:25 PM EDT
强化的免疫反应是COVID-19相关急性肾损伤的起因
 Mayo Clinic

妙佑医疗国际(Mayo Clinic) 的研究人员发现，与COVID-19（2019 冠状病毒病）相关的急性肾损伤类似于败血症引起的肾损伤，而且感染引发的免疫反应起着关键作用。

Comment
Newswise: Study Shows Neutralizing Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 Remain Relatively High for Up to 13 Months Following Infection
Released: 6-Aug-2021 3:05 PM EDT
Study Shows Neutralizing Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 Remain Relatively High for Up to 13 Months Following Infection
 Mount Sinai Health System

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 12:45 PM EDT
A forte resposta imunológica relacionada com a covid -19 contribui para lesões renais
 Mayo Clinic

Os pesquisadores da Mayo Clinic descobriram que a lesão renal aguda associada com a COVID-19 é muito similar à lesão renal causada por sepse e que a resposta imunológica ativada pela doença exerce um papel central.

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 12:45 PM EDT
الاستجابة المناعية القوية تكمن وراء إصابة الكلى الحادة المرتبطة بكوفيد-19
 Mayo Clinic

اكتشف باحثو مايو كلينك أن إصابة الكُلى الحادة المرتبطة بفيروس كورونا المستجد كوفيد-19 تماثل إصابة الكُلى الناتجة عن الإنتان، وتلعب الاستجابة المناعية الناجمة عن العدوى دورًا محوريًا فيها.

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 12:20 PM EDT
Detrás de la insuficiencia renal aguda relacionada con la COVID-19, hay una fuerte reacción inmunitaria
 Mayo Clinic

Los investigadores de Mayo Clinic descubrieron que la insuficiencia renal aguda relacionada con la COVID-19 actúa de forma similar al daño renal causado por la sepsis y que la reacción inmunitaria producida por la infección tiene un papel fundamental.

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 Remain Stable, or Even Increase, Seven Months After Infection
 Barcelona Institute for Global Health

The levels of IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein remain stable, or even increase, seven months after infection, according to a follow-up study in a cohort of healthcare workers coordinated by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), an institution supported by “la Caixa” Foundation, in collaboration with the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona.

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 8:05 AM EDT
What the Delta variant means for COVID-19 spread and vaccines
 Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

An infectious disease expert explains what the Delta variant means for the spread of COVID-19 and vaccines.

Comment
Released: 5-Aug-2021 2:30 PM EDT
Research Shows Many with Mild COVID-19 Infections Still Experience Long-Term Symptoms
 University of Arizona Health Sciences Center

The majority of individuals who experience mild or moderate COVID-19 infection also experience long COVID, or persistent symptoms more than 30 days after they test positive, according to research data from the longitudinal CoVHORT study at the University of Arizona Health Sciences.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6143

close
1.60602