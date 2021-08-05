AMSSM Partners with White House and 11 Organizations to Encourage Vaccine Conversations During Sports Physicals

Newswise — AMSSM and 11 other leading sports and medical organizations signed on to a consensus statement to encourage physicians and healthcare providers to include conversations about COVID-19 vaccinations as part of the pre-participation physical.

As part of this effort, AAP, AMSSM and the six other organizations involved with the PPE Monograph 5th Edition have released updated PPE Forms. Physicians are now encouraged to utilize the updated Interim COVID Medical History Form; and Interim COVID Physical Evaluation Form when conducting sports physicals.

The AMSSM Board has also approved an update to its Interim Guidance statement, with Dusty Narducci, MD, serving as the lead author. The COVID Vaccination in Athletes & Updated Interim Guidance on the Preparticipation Physical Examination during the SARS-Cov2 Pandemic document and all of these resources are now available on the AMSSM COVID-19 Resources page.

The White House is releasing a statement this morning in support of these efforts.

Please see the Consensus Statement below:

We, the undersigned organizations, believe all athletes who do not have contraindications should be vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. Vaccination prevents widespread disease, hospitalizations, and deaths due to COVID-19 and will help keep students in the classroom, athletes in the game, and athletic teams on the field, while protecting our communities.

It is important for athletes to begin their vaccination now, since it takes several weeks to reach full immunity. An annual well visit or sports physical provides an excellent opportunity to talk with your physician or athletic care team about the vaccine and to begin the series. We urge all medical providers to ask about COVID-19 vaccine at all sports physicals.

We will be releasing updated preparticipation evaluation forms and guidance for medical providers in early August. We encourage all youth sports and state athletic associations to work in their communities, with local medical providers and state, tribal, local, or territorial health departments to assist with providing educational opportunities about the vaccine to their members, coaches, parents, and athletes and to make necessary arrangements for athletes to be vaccinated.

We advocate for all who are eligible today to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit vaccines.gov to learn more information, find locations, and make a plan to get vaccinated.

American Academy of Pediatrics

American Academy of Family Physicians

American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

American College of Emergency Physicians

American College of Sports Medicine

American Medical Society for Sports Medicine

American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine

American Osteopathic Academy of Sports Medicine

National Athletic Trainers' Association

National Federation of State High School Associations

National Collegiate Athletic Association

US Olympic & Paralympic Committee