San Carlos, CA – July 25, 2022 – This week, Clear Labs, the leader in fully automated, next-generation sequencing (NGS) for turnkey genomic surveillance and diagnostics, is attending and presenting at the The American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Scientific Meeting + Clinical Lab Expo. The AACC is a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to clinical laboratory science and its application to healthcare. Its annual event showcases cutting-edge research, technology and automation shaping the future of diagnostics.

More than 300 expert speakers will present at more than 250 educational sessions this year, including Clear Labs’ Director of Assay Development Prasanna Thwar, PhD, who is leading a session on Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) and applications for tracking Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) to help hospitals to have better infection control in their facilities, resolve outbreak investigations in near real-time, and flag strains that have antimicrobial resistance and virulence markers.

WHEN: Thursday, July 28 from 10:00 am. - 10:20 am CT

WHAT: Isolate Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) and Applications for Tracking Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs)

WHO: Clear Labs Director of Assay Development Prasanna Thwar

WHERE: McCormick Place Chicago

Exhibit Hall Theater 1

2301 S King Drive, Chicago, IL 60616

WHY: This session will feature a discussion on how a fully automated WGS system and sophisticated analytics can enable a clinical laboratory to easily sequence and characterize bacterial pathogens implicated in real-world HAIs to better track and trace possible sources of infection.

Clear Labs’ Dr. Thwar will also present a new scientific poster titled “Automation of isolate Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) to empower detection and surveillance of Healthcare-associated Infections (HAI)” - Poster # B-128 at the event and the Clear Labs team will be at booth #5014. This poster was awarded first place by the 2022 AACC Industry Division in their poster competition. The Clear Dx™ fully automated next generation sequencing instrument will also be on-display in the booth and available for demos to booth visitors. For more information about Clear Labs and upcoming events, visit https://www.clearlabs.com/newsroom/.

About Clear Labs

Clear Labs harnesses the power of next-generation sequencing (NGS) to simplify complex workflows for clinical and applied markets. By creating a fully automated platform that brings together DNA sequencing, robotics and cloud-based analytics, Clear Labs liberates genomics to deliver increased clarity. Clear Labs’ turnkey platform accelerates outcomes and improves accuracy for detection and surveillance of infectious diseases. With a novel approach, Clear Labs is helping the world better understand, track and mitigate tomorrow’s novel pathogens.