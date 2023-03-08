Spotlight on Brain Injuries

–

One in every 60 people in the United States are living with disabilities related to a permanent brain injury. Brain injuries are the result of some type of outside force to the head, which can be traumatic or non-traumatic. But did you know, that even the simplest concussion is considered a traumatic brain injury?

Dr. Andrew Guidry

,

former collegiate athlete and current neurologist at Ochsner Health

, can discuss how these injuries impact millions of individuals. As we highlight Brain Injury Awareness Month, Dr. Guidry can combine his advanced neurology training and his innate understanding of the psyche of the athlete to help bring awareness to this important topic.