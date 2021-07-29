Coronavirus News Source

University of Notre Dame

New Economic Dashboard Could Serve as Early Warning System for State-Level Recessions, Other Economic Shocks

29-Jul-2021 10:05 AM EDT, by University of Notre Dame
favorite_border

Newswise — The spread of COVID-19 was rapid and relentless, and so were its effects on economies worldwide. Knowing how state economies withstand economic shocks in near-real time can be beneficial for policymakers who have the power to enact strategies to counteract the negative impact. University of Notre Dame researchers developed the first near-real-time dashboard that tracks weekly state-level economic conditions.

Their study, “Tracking Weekly State-Level Economic Conditions,” was published as a working paper by the National Bureau of Economic Research. Data in the dashboard are available dating back to 1987, allowing for a historical perspective, so academics and policymakers can see a new level of detail at key times such as the 1987 Black Monday stock market crash or the Great Recession.

Data are broken down into six categories that cover economic sectors from mobility (e.g., cellphones, gas prices) to labor (e.g., unemployment rates) to household spending (e.g., credit/debit card charges). This level of detail available weekly will allow policymakers to view how specific sectors in state economies are faring and, ideally, will permit detection of trends and economic shocks in time for appropriate policy responses. 

“This project was motivated by what was happening with COVID-19,” said Christiane Baumeister, the Robert and Irene Bozzone Professor and Associate Chair of the Department of Economics and lead author. “We had never before experienced such a rapid deterioration of economic conditions, which brought to the fore the need for reliable measures of economic activity at high frequencies.”

Before they developed their dashboard, there was no available tool that allowed users to drill down into specific economic sectors measured weekly, illuminating which sectors were weak or strong in individual states at a given time.

“I think one important insight from our study is the level of heterogeneity in business cycles at a disaggregated level,” said Eric Sims, the Michael P. Grace II Collegiate Chair of Economics and co-author. “The Great Recession didn’t look the same everywhere. In contrast, regarding the pandemic, it is remarkable how very much the same everything was across states.”

Sims noted that state and national policy responses differ and that the researchers’ dashboard is a novel way to measure the efficacy of policy interventions.

“Policymakers can use the state-level economic conditions indices to assess the current situation in each state to devise targeted policy measures, and they can also track how state and federal policies affect the state at hand — so information is flowing both ways,” Baumeister added. “This is also helpful for better understanding how the economy works at the national level. On a state-by-state basis, we also compute the probability that states are in recession. The more states that are in recession, the more likely that there will be a national recession. We then determine the share of the economy in recession and turn this into an aggregate index of economic weakness. Our economic weakness index identifies the beginning of aggregate recessions in a more timely fashion than does the National Bureau of Economic Research Business Cycle Dating Committee.”

As another illustration of the usefulness of their state-level indexes, the researchers examined how a particular part of federal COVID-19 relief — the Paycheck Protection Program — impacted state economies. Using cross-state variation in loan amounts and volumes, the research team compared states receiving more PPP loans to states receiving fewer. They found that the disbursement of PPP loans triggered a very quick, positive response of state-level economic conditions.

“PPP effects on growth wore off in weeks, but the cumulative effects of the stimulus bolstered economic conditions for about three months,” Sims said. “You wouldn’t be able to detect this effect looking at quarterly numbers. The ability to track conditions at a weekly frequency is critical here.”

One of Baumeister’s areas of expertise is the oil and gas industry, so she used the dashboard to examine the economic differences in oil states versus states without those resources during the 2014-2016 oil price decline.

“We see very clearly that several states that are heavily reliant on oil industries were in contraction, while other oil-producing states were more resilient during this low oil price environment,” she said. “We found that non-oil states were performing very well during this episode and were counterbalancing what was happening in oil states. Thus, we can clearly pinpoint where weaknesses are.” 

She will continue to research to see if negative economic shocks in oil states will spill over into neighboring states. “So, one of the possible applications is to look at shocks like an oil price shock and learn how important an industry is to a specific state. It could be an early warning system for recession detection in near-real time.”

Danilo Leiva-León from the Bank of Spain is also a co-author on the NBER working paper.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

National Bureau of Economic Research

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Economics Government/Law Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
Economic Dashboard state-level economic conditions COVID -19 Coronavirus Economics
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6101
Released: 30-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Thinking Impaired in 60% of COVID-19 Survivors, Study Finds
 University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio

In a sample of over 400 older adults in Argentina who had recovered from COVID-19, more than 60% displayed some degree of cognitive impairment, a researcher from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio reported July 29 at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference.

Comment
Released: 30-Jul-2021 11:50 AM EDT
Support for Government Mandates High and Increasing Over Time, Survey Finds
Rutgers University-New Brunswick

As the coronavirus Delta variant surges throughout the country and mask and vaccine mandates are being considered, a new national survey finds that almost 20 percent of Americans say it is unlikely that they will get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Comment
Released: 30-Jul-2021 10:45 AM EDT
Study: Privilege and Politics Impact Disparity in Vaccine Rates
 University of Maryland, Robert H. Smith School of Business

Comment
Newswise: How to Play with Your Children in Age-appropriate and Creative Ways When Schools Are Still Closed and Everyone Is Still Stuck at Home
Released: 30-Jul-2021 8:55 AM EDT
How to Play with Your Children in Age-appropriate and Creative Ways When Schools Are Still Closed and Everyone Is Still Stuck at Home
 Chulalongkorn University

The COVID-19 situation may have restricted people’s space, but not their imagination. A Chula lecturer has given recommendations to parents who need to spend more time at home on select social activities to enhance children’s development in a safe and age-appropriate way.

Comment
Released: 30-Jul-2021 8:30 AM EDT
American Society of Anesthesiologists Strongly Encourages all Health Care Personnel to Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19
 American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA)

Amid the new surge of COVID-19 cases across the U.S., the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), and eight professional societies associated with the specialty, are strongly encouraging the nation’s health care workers and all eligible Americans to get fully vaccinated with one of the COVID-19 vaccines. ASA and the associated societies remind the public that widespread vaccination is the most effective way to reduce illness and death.

Released: 29-Jul-2021 4:45 PM EDT
Which Voices Led Medical Misinformation in the Early Stages of COVID?
 University of Cincinnati

In the early and thus far most devastating stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists were at a near loss on how to treat the deadly disease.

Comment
Released: 29-Jul-2021 4:40 PM EDT
Half of U.S. Parents May Not Vaccinate Their Youngest Child Against COVID-19
 CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy

Even as the delta variant of Covid-19 sweeps the globe, leaving those who remain unvaccinated vulnerable, vaccination among adults and teenagers in the United States is stalling, giving rise to concerns over whether parents will vaccinate their young children once vaccines are approved for those under 12 years of age.

Comment
Newswise: COVID-19 update: coping with increased cases, breakthrough infections, national masking mandates and vaccine requirements
Released: 29-Jul-2021 4:05 PM EDT
COVID-19 update: coping with increased cases, breakthrough infections, national masking mandates and vaccine requirements
Keck Medicine of USC

Keck Medicine of USC experts speak out on the continued physical and emotional consequences of COVID-19

Comment
Released: 29-Jul-2021 3:45 PM EDT
FSMB: Spreading COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation May Put Medical License at Risk
 Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB)

The Federation of State Medical Boards’ Board of Directors released statement in response to a dramatic increase in the dissemination of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation and disinformation by physicians and other health care professionals on social media platforms, online and in the media.

Comment
Newswise: Argonne’s Macal named Fellow of the Society for Computer Simulation International
Released: 29-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Argonne’s Macal named Fellow of the Society for Computer Simulation International
 Argonne National Laboratory

Charles M. “Chick” Macal, a modeling and simulation expert at Argonne, garnered the distinguished title of Fellow of the Society for Computer Simulation International for his 20 years in the field and his recent studies on COVID-19 spread.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6101

close
1.26768