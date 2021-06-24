Coronavirus News Source

New protein engineering method could accelerate the discovery of COVID-19 therapeutics

Newswise — Discovering and engineering nanobodies with properties suitable for treating human diseases ranging from cancer to COVID-19 is a time-consuming, laborious process. 

To that end, University of Michigan researchers found a simple method for identifying nanobodies with drug-like properties suitable for preventing SARS-CoV-2  infections. They demonstrated the approach by generating nanobodies that neutralized the SARS-CoV-2 virus more potently than an antibody isolated from an infected patient and a nanobody isolated from an immunized animal. 

Nanobodies are small antibody fragments which bind strongly to their target molecules and block their functions. Currently, antibody and nanobody discovery involves selecting initial lead antibody candidates, followed by time- and labor-intensive modifications to make them suitable for therapeutic applications, said Jennifer Zupancic, doctoral candidate in chemical engineering and co-first author, with Alec Desai, doctoral candidate in chemical engineering. The study is in Cell Chemical Biology

"A key advantage to this method, both in terms of addressing pandemics and nanobody development more generally, is the ability to select nanobodies that bind strongly more rapidly than with current methods," said Zupancic. 

“This unexpected discovery appears to be a key step toward addressing a long-standing challenge in the field, namely the rapid and simple generation of high-affinity agents (agents that bind strongly)  such as nanobodies, without the need for extensive screening and optimization,” said Peter Tessier, the Albert M. Mattocks Professor in Pharmaceutical Sciences and Chemical Engineering, and senior author. He's also a member of the U-M  Biointerfaces Institute, 

Nanobodies and antibodies bind to their targets via multiple flexible binding loops called the complementarity-determining regions. Researchers discovered that one or more of the individual binding loops from different lead nanobodies could be combined into single nanobody mutants with improved properties, Zupancic said. That process is called complementarity-determining region swapping.  

"This process of CDR swapping resulted in substantial changes to the nanobodies we initially started out to modify," she said. "It was surprising to us that such large changes not only did not hinder the nanobodies' ability to bind and neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but actually greatly improved it." 

Researchers discovered the method accidentally, but found and reported that the technique is simple to perform in a systematic manner. 

Generally, approved antibody drugs must demonstrate drug-like properties, including high stability, specificity and solubility, and must also bind strongly to their target. Often, there are tradeoffs between these properties, which frustrate therapeutic antibody development.

"However, we observe that our nanobodies have drug-like properties and also bind to and neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 virus strongly," she said. 

The new method likely can be used to develop nanobodies against other viruses and disease targets. That work is ongoing in the lab now, Zupancic said. 

Directed evolution of potent neutralizing nanobodies against SARS-CoV-2 using CDR-swapping mutagenesis

Cell Chemical Biology

Research Results
All Journal News Infectious Diseases Coronavirus Cell (journal)
Coronavirus COVID -19 COVID Treatment
Newswise: 269665_web.jpg
Released: 2-Jul-2021 3:30 PM EDT
Mefloquine: A promising drug 'soldier' in the battle against COVID-19
 Tokyo University of Science

Early 2020 saw the world break into what has been described as a "war-like situation": a pandemic, caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the likes of which majority of the living generations across most of the planet have not ever seen.

Comment
Released: 2-Jul-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Only 20 States Implemented Health Equity Committees to Assist with COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Planning
 University of Chicago Medical Center

A new study out of UChicago found that while 43 states (out of 51, including all 50 states and Washington, D.C.) created a committee to develop a vaccine distribution plan, only 20 plans mentioned using a health equity committee to assist with plan development.

Comment
Released: 2-Jul-2021 1:05 AM EDT
Healing from Post-Pandemic Trauma: Moving Forward After Lockdown
 University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV)

Dreams about unmasked crowds. Getting back to the routines of work, school or the everyday things we used to do. Shaking hands and hugging. Meeting without a computer screen separating the people in the conversation. Mourning the loss of lives.  Anxiety about re-entering society as the world continues to grapple with the pandemic is real.

Comment
Newswise: Rush System Nears Zero Patients Hospitalized for COVID-19
Released: 1-Jul-2021 5:40 PM EDT
Rush System Nears Zero Patients Hospitalized for COVID-19
 Rush University Medical Center

Rush system hospitals now have few or no patients with COVID-19 as vaccines’ impact increases.

Comment
Released: 1-Jul-2021 3:35 PM EDT
Vaccines grown in eggs induce antibody response against an egg-associated glycan
 University of Chicago Medical Center

Researchers have found that viral vaccines grown in eggs, such as the H1N1 flu vaccine, produce an antibody response against a sugar molecule found in eggs, which could have implications for the effectiveness of these vaccines.

Comment
Released: 1-Jul-2021 3:05 PM EDT
The approved coronavirus vaccines do not contain metals and are not magnetic
 Newswise

All three coronavirus vaccines approved for emergency use in the United States are free from metals.

Comment
Newswise: Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines prime T cells to fight SARS-CoV-2 variants
Released: 1-Jul-2021 2:40 PM EDT
Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines prime T cells to fight SARS-CoV-2 variants
 La Jolla Institute for Immunology

Researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) have found that T cells from people who have recovered from COVID-19 or received the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are still able to recognize several concerning SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Comment
Newswise: For Transplant Patients, COVID-19 Vaccination Presents a Different Uncertainty
Released: 1-Jul-2021 2:40 PM EDT
For Transplant Patients, COVID-19 Vaccination Presents a Different Uncertainty
 University of California San Diego Health

Researchers at UC San Diego Health have launched a pair of clinical trials to study the immune response of COVID-19 vaccinated transplant recipients of bone marrow and solid organs, such as the heart, lung, liver and kidney.

Comment
30-Jun-2021 5:20 PM EDT
COVID-19 Aggravates Antibiotic Misuse in India
 Washington University in St. Louis

Antibiotic sales soared during India’s first surge of COVID-19, suggesting that the drugs were inappropriately used to treat mild and moderate COVID-19 infections, according to research led by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The excessive usage is especially concerning because antibiotic overuse increases the risk for drug-resistant infections — not just in India, but worldwide.

Comment

