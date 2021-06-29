Coronavirus News Source

University of Kentucky

Reopening Anxiety? Here’s How to Overcome it According to University of Kentucky Experts

29-Jun-2021 9:00 AM EDT, by University of Kentucky
favorite_border

Newswise — LEXINGTON, Ky. (June 29, 2021) — Pandemic restrictions are beginning to ease as the state, and country, returns to “normal.”

For nearly a year, we relied on masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Now, many are removing the facial coverings, but that doesn’t mean it will be easy to shed the anxiety that accompanies a global pandemic.

If you’re having difficulty coping with this added stress, psychology experts at the University of Kentucky say you’re not alone.

Shannon Sauer-Zavala is an assistant professor in the Department of Psychology in the College of Arts and Sciences, and she works to refine psychological interventions. Matthew Southward is a postdoctoral scholar, and he works to provide evidence-based cognitive-behavioral and mindfulness-based treatments for people with a range of mood, anxiety, trauma, substance and personality disorders.

In the Q&A session below, Sauer-Zavala and Southward use their expertise to offer tips for coping with reopening anxiety.

UKNow: As communities start to reopen — students return to the classroom and businesses operate at full capacity — is it common for people to feel anxious?

Southward: Absolutely.

There’s still a lot of uncertainty around the vaccination status of others, whether schools and businesses have changed procedures, what rules they’re implementing, etc., and uncertainty is one of the biggest drivers of anxiety. As much as we’ve been looking forward to living our lives without thinking about the pandemic, because we don’t have a clear, agreed-upon roadmap for how everyone will safely transition to more open activities, it’s totally natural for people to feel anxious.

Sauer-Zavala: Additionally, any time you’re out of practice with something (like engaging in face-to-face interactions, being in a crowded space), it’s normal to feel anxious. Anxiety is just your body’s way of alerting you to pay attention to your environment — which is natural when you’re re-learning how to engage in social contexts.

UKNow: How do we ease back into was deemed “normal” before the pandemic?

Southward: We think of it as a three-step process. Step one is to acknowledge our anxiety as a completely normal response to a rapidly changing situation. Step two is to check the facts of a “normal” activity: Am I/others vaccinated? Is there a mask policy? How well-ventilated is the activity? What are the latest CDC guidelines on the likelihood of COVID-19 infection/transmission? Step three is to use that information to make an informed decision about which “normal” activities to push yourself to try first (e.g., an outdoor dinner with friends; going to a baseball game) and repeat these activities to get comfortable with them.

UKNow: Many have found solace in quarantining, but would you encourage those who are anxious to step outside of their comfort zone?

Southward: We fully recognize that some people have felt safer quarantining and for many valid reasons. At the same time, if quarantining is getting in the way of a person doing things that are valuable or important to them, and they’re vaccinated and not immunocompromised or interacting with people who are, it may be worthwhile to try the three steps above to re-engage with activities that improve the quality of their life.

Of course, if this year has taught us anything, it’s that the way we did things before the pandemic isn’t always the optimal way to schedule our lives. Some people have commented on making an intentional effort to restructure their days, for instance, to be less jam-packed. So, for someone feeling anxious about re-engaging with “normal” activities, it may also be advisable to reflect on how to re-engage in a way that’s most sustainable for them and to prioritize those actions in step three.

UKNow: Those who are struggling may be wondering, will this get any easier. Will time help them overcome these challenges?

Sauer-Zavala: When it comes to overcoming fears, practice and repetition are really important. Think about the first time your drove a car; you likely felt nervous and like you had to pay very close attention to every step in the process (turning the key, stepping on to the break, putting the car in drive, checking your mirrors). Now, driving is probably like second nature. The same is true for encountering other people after 18 months in isolation. The first couple times you engage in social activities, you might feel nervous. However, over time, you’ll learn that feared outcomes don’t occur (getting COVID after dining on a restaurant patio), and your anxiety will decrease. 

UKNow: What additional advice would you give to those who are hesitant about getting back into society? How can they manage their fears?

Southward: Everyone notices fear and anxiety in different ways — some people worry, others feel physically unsteady or unwell, and others avoid situations. One of the best ways to manage these fears is to first recognize what anxiety feels like for us. Then, when we notice it, to ask ourselves whether this anxiety fits the situation or is getting in the way of us doing something we value. All emotions give us information about our world, but that information isn’t always 100% accurate, so it’s important to reflect on how it matches up with a given situation. If fear is getting in the way of us doing something we value, using the three-step process above would be a perfect way of tolerating the fear and teaching our bodies to update the emotional information it gives us about this less risky situation.

UKNow: Moving forward, everyone’s comfort level will be different. How can we come from a place of understanding?

Sauer-Zavala: Different people will approach our re-opening world differently. Comfort levels may differ based on vaccination status, whether someone is immunocompromised, and whether someone interacts regularly with someone that cannot be vaccinated (i.e., young kids, people with certain medical conditions). Everyone should be entitled to drawing their own conclusions about the level of risk they’re willing to tolerate — however we urge people to be guided by medical evidence, rather than their anxiety.

UKNow: Throughout the pandemic, we focused on the importance of maintaining mental health, but how important is it to do the same even after the pandemic?

Sauer-Zavala: I think the pandemic served as a way to highlight how important it is to prioritize mental health, because many people who hadn’t previously suffered with anxiety and depression were experiencing these symptoms. We should capitalize on this awareness and prioritize activities that buffer us from stress as we start to re-engage with “normal” life.

UK is home to some of the world’s most renowned thought leaders, and they stand ready to answer pressing questions. From epidemiology and virology to constitutional law and political science — faculty and staff expertise spans a broad range of newsworthy topics. Through a comprehensive database, the UK Office of Public Relations and Strategic Communications is working to quickly connect those experts to statewide, regional, national and international media outlets.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Feature Expert
SECTION
CHANNELS
Education Mental Health Psychology and Psychiatry Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
COVID -19 Pandemic Global Pandemic Stress Anxiety MASK Mask Anxiety reopening Psychology Social Behavior tips Coping Skills
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5922
Newswise: 269665_web.jpg
Released: 2-Jul-2021 3:30 PM EDT
Mefloquine: A promising drug 'soldier' in the battle against COVID-19
 Tokyo University of Science

Early 2020 saw the world break into what has been described as a "war-like situation": a pandemic, caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the likes of which majority of the living generations across most of the planet have not ever seen.

Comment
Released: 2-Jul-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Only 20 States Implemented Health Equity Committees to Assist with COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Planning
 University of Chicago Medical Center

A new study out of UChicago found that while 43 states (out of 51, including all 50 states and Washington, D.C.) created a committee to develop a vaccine distribution plan, only 20 plans mentioned using a health equity committee to assist with plan development.

Comment
Released: 2-Jul-2021 1:05 AM EDT
Healing from Post-Pandemic Trauma: Moving Forward After Lockdown
 University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV)

Dreams about unmasked crowds. Getting back to the routines of work, school or the everyday things we used to do. Shaking hands and hugging. Meeting without a computer screen separating the people in the conversation. Mourning the loss of lives.  Anxiety about re-entering society as the world continues to grapple with the pandemic is real.

Comment
Newswise: Rush System Nears Zero Patients Hospitalized for COVID-19
Released: 1-Jul-2021 5:40 PM EDT
Rush System Nears Zero Patients Hospitalized for COVID-19
 Rush University Medical Center

Rush system hospitals now have few or no patients with COVID-19 as vaccines’ impact increases.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 8-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT Released to reporters: 1-Jul-2021 4:15 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 8-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 1-Jul-2021 3:35 PM EDT
Vaccines grown in eggs induce antibody response against an egg-associated glycan
 University of Chicago Medical Center

Researchers have found that viral vaccines grown in eggs, such as the H1N1 flu vaccine, produce an antibody response against a sugar molecule found in eggs, which could have implications for the effectiveness of these vaccines.

Comment
Released: 1-Jul-2021 3:05 PM EDT
The approved coronavirus vaccines do not contain metals and are not magnetic
 Newswise

All three coronavirus vaccines approved for emergency use in the United States are free from metals.

Comment
Newswise: Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines prime T cells to fight SARS-CoV-2 variants
Released: 1-Jul-2021 2:40 PM EDT
Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines prime T cells to fight SARS-CoV-2 variants
 La Jolla Institute for Immunology

Researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) have found that T cells from people who have recovered from COVID-19 or received the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are still able to recognize several concerning SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Comment
Newswise: For Transplant Patients, COVID-19 Vaccination Presents a Different Uncertainty
Released: 1-Jul-2021 2:40 PM EDT
For Transplant Patients, COVID-19 Vaccination Presents a Different Uncertainty
 University of California San Diego Health

Researchers at UC San Diego Health have launched a pair of clinical trials to study the immune response of COVID-19 vaccinated transplant recipients of bone marrow and solid organs, such as the heart, lung, liver and kidney.

Comment
30-Jun-2021 5:20 PM EDT
COVID-19 Aggravates Antibiotic Misuse in India
 Washington University in St. Louis

Antibiotic sales soared during India’s first surge of COVID-19, suggesting that the drugs were inappropriately used to treat mild and moderate COVID-19 infections, according to research led by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The excessive usage is especially concerning because antibiotic overuse increases the risk for drug-resistant infections — not just in India, but worldwide.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5922

close
1.43068