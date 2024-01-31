Newswise — As a result of rising global temperatures, glaciers are melting and “pioneer soils,” have become exposed. Withing these soils, also known as deglaciated soils, are new communities of microorganisms.

Researchers from McGill University are studying deglaciated soils in the North and South Poles to understand how they are impacting carbon flux and climate change.

Through a project award from EMSL, the Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory, a Department of Energy Office of Science user facility, the researchers are developing a long-term, predictive understanding of how microbial activity affects carbon flows and climate patterns in the Arctic—one of the most rapidly changing environments on the planet.

