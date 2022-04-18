Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $20 million in basic research to explore potentially high-impact approaches in extreme-scale science and scientific computing.

“Disruptive technology changes, due to advances in high-end computing coupled with the creation of massive data sets for use with scientific machine learning, are impacting science applications, algorithms, computer architectures, and ecosystems,” said Barbara Helland, DOE Associate Director of Science for Advanced Scientific Computing Research. “We need new innovative ideas to develop effective approaches and enable technologies to realize the full potential of scientific heterogeneous computing from these emerging technologies.”

The projects supported by this funding opportunity will enable scientists to explore innovative approaches in priority research areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum information science, high-productivity programming, and discrete event simulation.

Two-year, multi-institutional team proposals are open to universities and colleges, non-profit organizations, for-profit organizations, DOE/NNSA laboratories, and other federal agencies. Applicants are encouraged to implement DOE diversity, equity, and inclusion guidelines. The total planned funding is up to $20 million in Fiscal Year 2022 dollars.

The Funding Opportunity Announcement, sponsored by the Advanced Scientific Computing Research program within the Department’s Office of Science, can be found here.