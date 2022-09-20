WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $8.5 million in funding for basic research in the development of randomized algorithms for understanding and improving the properties and behavior of complex energy systems. Problems involving the design of scientific experiments or energy and communication infrastructures can often be viewed as a discrete, networked system of systems that needs to be optimized. Such discrete optimization problems cannot be efficiently solved with conventional algorithms that are not well-suited for graphs, networks, and streaming data.

“Innovative approaches are needed to accelerate the time to solution for a wide range of challenges in science and energy research,” said Barbara Helland, DOE Associate Director of Science for Advanced Scientific Computing Research. “The development of randomized and other classes of algorithms is important for enabling scientific advances and high-performance computing.”

The projects were selected by competitive peer review under the DOE Funding Opportunity Announcement for Randomized Algorithms for Combinatorial Scientific Computing.

Total funding is $8.5 million for projects lasting up to three years in duration, with $2.8 million in Fiscal Year 2022 dollars and out-year funding contingent on congressional appropriations. The list of projects and more information can be found here.