Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $8.6 million in funding for nine projects in accelerator research and development that will advance scientific discovery in nuclear physics research.

“Accelerator technology has been the key to unlocking the secrets of matter—and it has also found valuable applications in medicine and industry,” said Timothy Hallman, DOE Associate Director of Science for Nuclear Physics. “This investment will help keep the United States a global leader in this indispensable technology.”

Five DOE national laboratories and three universities will lead a total of nine projects aimed at laying the groundwork for next-generation accelerators and potential upgrades to existing facilities. The projects involve development of advanced photocathodes for high current electron sources, development of practical niobium-tin superconducting cavities for ion linear accelerators, a prototype of an advanced next-generation high current ion source, development of a high current highly charged laser ion source, and transformative work in in-situ plasma processing of superconducting cavities.

The projects were selected by competitive peer review under the DOE Funding Opportunity Announcement for Research and Development (R&D) for Next Generation Nuclear Physics Accelerator Facilities and a companion national laboratory announcement.

Total funding is $8.6 million for projects lasting up to two years in duration, with $4.5 million in fiscal year 2022 dollars and outyear funding contingent on congressional appropriations. The list of projects and more information can be found here.