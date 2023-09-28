Newswise — Washington, D.C.—The Department of Energy (DOE) announced today that it is accepting nominations from the DOE national laboratories for the department’s Distinguished Scientist Fellows Program. This honor, authorized by the America COMPETES Act, is bestowed on senior national laboratory scientists with outstanding records of achievement. It provides each fellow with $1 million in direct funding over three years to support activities that develop, sustain, and promote scientific and academic excellence in DOE Office of Science research through collaborations between national laboratories and academic institutions.

Each of the 17 DOE national laboratory directors are invited to nominate up to two senior scientists from their respective institutions who show a record of sustained scientific excellence and funding in research supported by at least one of the six Office of Science programs: Advanced Scientific Computing Research (ASCR), Basic Energy Sciences (BES), Biological and Environmental Research (BER), Fusion Energy Sciences (FES), High Energy Physics (HEP), and Nuclear Physics (NP). Nominees must be full-time national laboratory employees with at least ten years’ experience at the national laboratories, be at least 20 years beyond their terminal degree, and have been conducting independent research in their respective field for at least 20 years. The DOE encourages nominations of individuals from underrepresented groups and is committed to supporting a diverse cadre of investigators and fostering safe, diverse, equitable, and inclusive work, research, and funding environments.

Merit review criteria for the 2024 award include:

Sustained scientific excellence and significant scientific achievement in research areas relevant to Office of Science programmatic goals in ASCR, BES, BER, FES, HEP, or NP as evidenced by the impact of the nominee’s achievements through honors, professional awards/recognition, quality of high impact peer-reviewed publications, and/or issued patents, copyrights, and software.

Scientific leadership and engagement with academic research community.

Service to the research community through agency, professional society, or advisory work; significant mentoring of early career scientists or engineers; and a demonstrated commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The deadline to submit nominations is 5:00 pm Eastern, Monday, December 11, 2023. Additional information about eligibility requirements, nomination guidelines, and the selection process can be found on the Office of Science Distinguished Scientist Fellows website. Questions about the SC Distinguished Scientist Fellows Opportunity may be addressed to [email protected].

